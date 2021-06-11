Blogger Nkonkonsa has spoken on his WhatsApp chats with Abena Korkor which were recently shared on social media

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nkonkonsa claimed that the messages were from a long time ago and not current as being portrayed

Korkor had shared the chats in which Nkonkonsa was begging for intimacy from her after the blogger got her angry

Blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, has responded to Abena Korkor Addo's latest claims against him.

According to Nkokonsa, the information shared by Korkor that he has been begging her in recent times to come and see her is not as being portrayed.

Nkonkonsa has been trending in the past few days following revelations Korkor made about him in one of her videos.

Korkor's first video on Nkonkonsa

In the particular video, Korkor disclosed that she and Nkonkonsa have shared some intimacy before but she did not allow him to go full throttle.

But Nkonkonsa, she added, has been pestering her to get in bed with him even though he is now married to actress Victoria Lebene.

Korkor apologises, Nkonkonsa airs it

After her revelations which led to massive trolling for Nkonkonsa, Korkor who is a bipolar patient sent an apology message to him blaming her behaviour on a relapse.

Nkonkonsa caused this apology message to be read on Peace FM's Entertainment Review of which he is the producer.

This angered Korkor who came harder at him by releasing Whatsapp chats of Nkonkonsa begging to come to her.

Nkonkonsa responds to WhatsApp chats

But on the Thursday edition of Entertainment Review, the show's host Kwasi Aboagye who spoke on behalf of Nkonkonsa revealed it was not as if the blogger was cheating on his wife as being portrayed.

In a video from the show which has been shared on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Aboagye disclosed that Nkoknkonsa had explained to him that the chats were very old ones from a long time ago.

"They are not current chats. It is not a conversation they had recently but the impression being created is that it is a recent conversation. He says it is an old conversation," Kwasi Aboagye said.

Ameyaw Debrah speaks on Nkonkonsa -Abena Korkor saga

Meanwhile, renowned blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has shared his thought on Abena Korkor and Nkonkonsa's trending saga.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw bemoaned how such private matters found their way on social media

He, however, described Nkonkonsa's decision to publicise an apology from Korkor as unnecessary.

Abena Korkor 'clashes' with Giovani Caleb on date Rush

In related news, Abena Korkor and Giovani Caleb have met for the first time after she made similar remarks about him like Nkonkonsa.

Korkor and Giovani met on the set of a special episode of TV3's Date Rush reality show.

A video showing excerpts of the yet-to-be-premiered episode have just popped up online.

