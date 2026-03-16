Prominent Ghanaian businessman Charles Kwabena Abrokwa has been laid to rest following his death on January 25, 2026

The respected pharmacist and entrepreneur was the founder and CEO of Fairgold Pharmacy, a well-known pharmaceutical brand with several branches

His burial service was held at PIWC Sakumono, where family, friends, and colleagues from the pharmacological world gathered to honour him

Prominent Ghanaian businessman Charles Kwabena Abrokwa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fairgold Pharmacy, has been laid to rest after tragically passing away.

Prominent Ghanaian Businessman Charles Kwabena Abrokwa, Founder of Fairgold Pharmacy, Laid to Rest

Source: Facebook

Dr Therestella Obofu Tei-Kwabla, the Chairperson of the Community Practice Pharmacists Association (CPPA), shared details of his final farewell after attending his funeral on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The owner of the popular Fairgold Pharmacy, located at Spintex in Accra, reportedly died on January 25, 2026.

His burial service was held at the PIWC Sakumono on the Nungua-Tema Beach road at 8 a.m., followed by his funeral rites at the forecourt of the PIQC Sakumono at 12:00 p.m.

Dr Tei-Kwabla shared an image after attending the service, noting that other members of their profession, plus friends, family and other loved ones all showed up to the funeral.

"Yesterday, we joined family, friends and colleagues to say our final goodbye to one great and noble pharmacist, the late Charles Abrokwah, CEO of Fairgold Pharmacy," she wrote.

"As Chairperson of the Community Practice Pharmacists Association (CPPA), I extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the entire Fairgold Pharmacy team," she added.

The CCPA Chairperson also praised the late businessman's impact and legacy on the profession, noting he served as an inspiration to many.

"Pharm. Abrokwah’s dedication, leadership, and contribution to community pharmacy practice will always be remembered. His legacy will continue to inspire many of us in the profession to serve with excellence and compassion," she added.

The late Charles Abrokwa reportedly attended Prempeh College and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology before building his pharmacological empire.

The Fairgold pharmacy, a licensed practice by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, operates three establishments, including one at Spintex (Community 16), Klagon, and a third shop in the Ga South District.

The Instagram post with details of Charles Abrokwa's final farewell is below.

Balm of Gilead CEO dies

Charles Abrokwa's death followed on the heels of the passing of another prominent Ghanaian in the medical field, Balm of Gilead CEO Dr Edmond Arthur.

Popular alternative doctor, nutritionist and media personality Dr Edmund Arthur, CEO of Balm of Gilead Clinic, passed away on December 22, 2025.

He was the CEO of Balm of Gilead Clinic, an alternative medicine clinic specialising in the treatment of numerous ailments, the CEO of the Neda Soul Cancer Foundation, and a popular television personality.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the tragic death of Dr Edmund Arthur.

Ghanaian doctor Benedict Ampea-Badu reportedly passes away in a tragic accident while jogging on January 6, 2026. Image credit: PIWCSakumono, CommunityNewsAfrica

Source: Facebook

Young doctor, PIWC elder dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian doctor and elder at the PIWC Sakumono sadly died in an accident while jogging.

Dr Benedict Ampea-Badu died on January 6, 2026, sparking widespread sorrow on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh