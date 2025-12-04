The Ghana Armed Forces has begun its enlistment for the 2025/2026 Ghana Military Academy intake

Prospective recruits are expected to meet age, fitness, and educational criteria for various military roles

The Ghana Armed Forces said there are also positions available for professionals in multiple sectors

The Ghana Armed Forces has announced the commencement of enlistment for the 2025/2026 intake into the Ghana Military Academy.

The armed forces detailed the entry requirements and application procedures for a broad range of military and specialist roles across the army, navy, and air force.

The Ghana Armed Forces commences enlistment for the 2025/2026 intake into the Ghana Military Academy.

The closing date for submissions of all online applications is Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

In a post on X, interested candidates were urged to acquire an electronic voucher costing GH₵250.00 from designated Post Offices across all regions.

The army also held a live session to give more information on the application process.

Among the requirements to enter the Ghana Military Academy, applicants must be:

Ghanaian citizens by birth Of good character Medically fit according to Ghana Armed Forces standards

Regular cadet applicants must be:

Unmarried Unbonded Under 18 or over 26 years of age by March 31, 2026

Prospective candidates must also pass the pre-joining fitness test and meet minimum height requirements, which are 1.68m (5’6”) for males and 1.60m (5’2”) for females

Educationally, applicants must have six credits at BECE, WASSCE, or SSSCE level, including English, Mathematics, and Science, or a combination of GCE ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels, meeting the stipulated minimum grades.

Transcripts or attestations at the documentation stage will not be accepted.

Officer courses in the Ghana Military Academy

The Army’s Regular Career Officer Course offers a range of positions, including Infantry, Armour, Artillery, Signal/Communications, Engineers, Supply and Transport, Ordnance, Physical Training, Education Corps, Records, Agricultural Extension, Band, Public Relations, Pay Corps, and Catering Officers.

Applicants for combat support and service support roles must hold at least a first degree, generally not below Second Class Lower, from an accredited institution.

For technical and engineering roles, degrees in disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical/Electronic, Instrumentation, Cyber Security, Logistics, and related fields are required.

Specialist certifications in areas like drone piloting, network engineering, and ethical hacking are considered advantageous.

Short Service Commissions are available for candidates with master’s degrees and professional registration, particularly in engineering, signal and communication systems, supply, transport, ordnance, and other technical branches.

The Navy offers openings in Executive, Technical, Supply, Administration, Education, Records, Agricultural Extension, Band, Public Relations, Pay Corps, and Catering.

Candidates must generally hold first degrees in relevant technical, scientific, or administrative fields, with preference given to those with professional certifications or postgraduate experience.

The Air Force seeks candidates for Operations, Engineering, Supply, Administration, Ordnance, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Education, Records, Agricultural Extension, Band, Public Relations, Pay Corps, Catering, and Physical Training roles.

Degrees must be at least Second Class Lower, with specific fields tailored to each branch, including physics, mathematics, aerospace, electrical/electronic, mechanical, and aviation-related disciplines.

Professional licenses, such as Commercial Pilot License (CPL) or Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), are advantageous where applicable.

The Ghana Military Academy also welcomes applications from professionals in Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Science, Pharmacy, Nursing, Allied Health Services, Clinical Psychology, Physiotherapy, Dietetics, Biomedical Science, Audiology, Speech Therapy, and Environmental Health.

Age limits range from 30 to 40 years, depending on the specialisation, and applicants must be registered with the relevant professional councils in good standing.

The Ghana Armed Forces adds new venues for its recruitment exercise following the El Wak stampede.

Military recruitment tragedy at El Wak

The armed forces are coming off a controversial recruitment process in which six people died in a stampede at the El Wak Stadium during the physical screening process.

12 people were in critical condition, while five received treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. A separate recruitment exercise in Kumasi also recorded five injuries.

The army blamed the incident at El Wak on the breach by applicants who allegedly breached security protocols and has since enacted reforms to improve crowd management during the screening processes.

Government plans to cancel military recruitment

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the government had cancelled army intakes after uncovering 210 unqualified candidates in recent admissions to the Ghana Military Academy.

Ghana's Defence Minister at the time, the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah, said some trainees have been withdrawn, while others must meet outstanding enlistment requirements.

