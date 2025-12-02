Nana Frimpong, a former parliamentary aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Offinso North, is in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following a severe road accident on the Kumasi- Bechem highway.

The incident occurred when Frimpong was returning from an event in Japeikrom, driving on the Bechem- Kumasi stretch.

Nana Frimpong, a former parliamentary aspirant for the NDC in Offinso North, is in critical condition after a road crash. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service/3News

According to preliminary reports, he was forced to take drastic evasive action to avoid a head-on collision with a speeding oncoming truck that reportedly veered into his lane.

3News reported that in an attempt to prevent the collision, Nana Frimpong’s saloon car swerved sharply, colliding with a roadside object and subsequently careening into a nearby bush.

It is suspected that the truck driver may have tried to avoid potholes due to the poor nature of the road.

Nana Frimpong sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition. He was swiftly transported to the Komfo Anokye’s emergency unit, where he is currently receiving intensive medical care.

