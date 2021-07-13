John Boadu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party says Former First Lady Lordina Mahama should return every money paid to her

He asked her to do that as soon as possible

In an interview on TV Africa, he claimed that money paid from 2009 to date amounts to 3.2 Million Ghana Cedis

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Lordina Mahama, Former First Lady of Ghana, to return all the money paid to her from 2009 to date.

He made the call during an interview on TV Africa on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

His comment follows First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo's decision to return the allowances paid to her from 2017.

"Schandorf, let me say this emphatically. Former President Mahama's wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her since January 2017 till now," said Boadu to Paa Kwesi Schandorf per a Kasapa FM report.

"Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded. The monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GHC3.2 million."

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has clapped back at the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo over her rejection of salaries and allowances paid to her.

According to him, the rejection is just a ploy for her to look good in the eyes of the public.

