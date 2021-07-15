Sarkodie recently turned 36-years-old and celebrated in style

A surprise birthday party was organised for the rapper by family and friends

UT boss Prince Kofi Amoabeng, businessman Sledge Nana Duodu were among those present

Sarkodie has released beautiful photos from the party

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, turned 36 years old on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

To mark his birthday, many of Sarkodie's friends and family took to social media to celebrate the rapper.

Among those celebrating the rapper's birthday was his wife, Tracy Sarkcess.

Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Tracy pours out her heart

Tracy took to Instagram to share a video (slideshow) of some of the sweet moments she, Sarkodie, and their children have had.

The video shows some photos of Tracy and Sarkodie in loved-up times while others show the rapper attending to his daughter, Titi, and son, MJ.

Sharing the video, Tracy wished Sarkodie a happy birthday while praising him for giving her a beautiful experience as her lover.

Surprise birthday party

After the many wishes, Sarkodie's family and friends took the celebration a step further by organising a surprise birthday party in his honour

The party saw many prominent personalities including Prince Kofi Amoabeng of UT Bank fame, businessman Sledge Nana Yaw Duodu among others.

The rapper has shared lovely photos from the party showing very beautiful scenes with the attendees.

See below for the photos as YEN.com.gh sighted on her Instagram page. (Swipe to see the photos).

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sarkodie meets trotro driver fan

Ahead of his birthday, Sarkodie had arrived in Kumasi for his No Pressure album launch party.

Upon his arrival, the rapper showed love to a trotro driver who is a big fan of his.

In a video, Sarkodie had a chat with the driver in traffic after spotting his photo behind his car.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news l

Source: Yen.com.gh