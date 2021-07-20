An amazing US student has headed online to celebrate her acceptance into six top American universities

After applying to 30 schools, the beautiful young woman finally got accepted into the school of her dreams

Locals took to the comments section to wish the future doctor well on her journey

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

An incredible American woman has headed to TikTok to share the news of her six University acceptances. Although she ultimately chose to attend the prestigious UCLA, the young student applied to 30 top universities before receiving the good news.

This med student has just been accepted to 6 top American universities. Images: @daemrox/Instagram

Source: UGC

Heading online, @daem_rox shared her journey in a social media reel.

"But God! #medschoolacceptance #blackexcellence #blackdoctors," she captioned the stunning feel-good post.

In the clip, Daem shares that she had applied to 30 top universities and got called back for an interview at 8. After being waitlisted at UCLA, the young student went through the final rounds of being interviewed and finally got admitted on a full scholarship.

To watch the video, click here.

Social media users were certainly happy for the incredible woman.

Check out some of the comments below:

@xyzabc1237892 said：

"A full scholarship after being waitlisted?! That is SO impressive. Congratulations!"

@santygudino said：

"We’re gonna be classmates!! I’m so excited to attend medical school with you, and congratulations on your success!"

@ttdramanews said：

"This gave me so much joy. I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU. SEE YOU AT THE TOP. Congratulations."

@joshomz said：

"I teared up watching this, inspiring! You did THAT Queen, now go celebrate!"

@drsarmelasunder said：

"Congratulations!!! Hard work and perseverance always wins."

@angel_x095 said：

"Wow I got goosebumps. Congratulations."

@stasiamorrow：

"Stop I literally starting tearing up I’m so proud of u bb god bless u."

@berthabethel：

"congratulations. go and make us proud....graduate and become what you have always wanted to be..I'm motivated by you."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Lady who graduated with 1st class bags scholarship for masters in US

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Sarah Oladejo has taken to social media to celebrate her win after bagging a full-ride scholarship for her master's degree in computational biology at the University of Alabama, United States.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Oladejo who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) with a first-class said she was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

In her words:

"I was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship for a Masters in Canada and a Graduate Assistantship as well as a Fellowship for my Master's degree in the United States of America. Allow me to introduce to you a Graduate Scholar and Fellow at the University of Alabama, USA going for a Master's degree in Computational Biology on a full-ride scholarship."

It didn't come easy

The achievement didn't come on a platter of gold for the young lady as she had to work relentlessly to ensure she was given the scholarship.

According to her, it was a voyage filled with sleepless nights of essay reviews, coding, the strategic dismantling of the internet for information, days and nights of fasting and prayers.

She said:

"My affirmations in my article on Nature Pays Diligence are gradually manifesting. It is incontrovertible that a man diligent in his work will stand before kings and not mere men because truly, Nature Pays Diligence."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen News