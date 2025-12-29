Six trotros drivers arrested in Accra for charging unapproved fares during peak hours

An enforcement exercise began around 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and covered major routes

Passengers urged to report overcharging practices by commercial drivers in Accra

Six trotro drivers were arrested for charging unapproved fares in the Central Business District of Accra.

The enforcement exercise began around 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and covered major routes from the COCOBOD section of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue to the Farisco traffic light.

Trotro Drivers In Accra Arrested For Overcharging Passengers

These are areas that experience high passenger traffic during peak hours.

Commuters heading to destinations including Kaneshie, Awoshie, Kasoa, and Lapaz were directly affected.

During the operation, a task force stopped trotros and other commercial vehicles to verify fares charged against approved rates.

While many drivers adhered to the approved fares, the six were found overcharging and were subsequently arrested.

The drivers were late pardoned because it was the first day of the enforcement operation and was intended to serve as a firm warning.

The assembly also paid full lorry fares for all passengers on a bus headed to Lapaz.

Earlier, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union urged passengers not to pay unapproved fares imposed by some commercial drivers because of incidents reported recently.

Passenger laments high transport fares in Ghana

Earlier, a young Ghanaian man took to social media to pour out his frustration over what he described as a worrying habit among some commercial drivers in Accra.

In a video, which was recorded by the young man on a commercial transport, popularly referred to as a trotro in Ghana, he lamented how some drivers and their assistants, popularly known as mates, intentionally charge more than the approved fare, especially at Circle, where the practice has become common.

According to him, the situation gets worse at night, when drivers reportedly take advantage of passengers’ difficulty in getting transport to demand higher fares, leaving commuters with no choice but to comply.

Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Transport Minister, deploys buses on four major routes in Accra to ease congestion during peak hours. Photo credit: @Listo_Mens/X.

Transport Ministry deploys buses on major routes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Transport Ministry had announced the deployment of eight buses on four major routes in Accra to ease congestion during peak hours.

According to the ministry, the buses would operate along the Accra–Madina–Adenta corridor, Accra-Achimota-Amasaman route, Accra-Mallam-Kasoa stretch, and the Accra–Tema Beach Road.

The routes, operating from December 10, 2025, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily, formed part of improving safety, enhancing convenience, and easing transport challenges in the capital.

