A family who could not afford all their supermarket purchases got help on time as a woman paid off everything

A stranger walked up to the family when he saw that they were reducing what they had picked off the shelves

The mother cried as the father and daughter of the young family stood in great wonder of what the helper had done

A family was almost stranded in the supermarket when they learnt they did not have enough money to pay for things they had placed in their basket.

Another woman behind them heard their complaint at the counter and saw the way they were unpacking their loads and placing them at the counter, Understanding Compassion reports.

The family were really surprised. Photo source: Understand Compassion.

She cleared the bill

As soon as she saw that, she moved in to save the situation and told them they do not need to return anything back, revealing she would foot their bill.

Immediately the woman saw the stranger helping out with the bill, she got so emotional and started crying as she brought her hands to her face.

Many people reacted to the kindness below:

Marcia F said:

“Someone did that for me once when I was buying extra cat food as it was on sale. I told her NO, I’ll just put some back. She pulled out a few bills and said, you wouldn’t have put it in the cart if you didn’t need it. I was shocked but it was true. I have since returned the gesture to others."

Nermina S said:

“I did the same thing at a store last year, a Hispanic couple that didn’t speak English very well didn’t have enough money and they were embarrassed as they were trying to decide what they didn’t need too much. While everyone stared at them I pulled my card and covered the $16..."

A man made a family happy

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a young man, Bear Taliferro Jr, put a big smile on the face of a family after overhearing their conversation in a supermarket he went shopping.

He said that he was in the shop when a little girl asked her mother what is wrong when she saw her mother’s eyes heavy with tears.

In response and with an emotion-laden voice, the mother told the girl that they cannot afford to eat that night.

Touched by how bad their situation is, the young man asked the mother to grab whatever they want in the mall.

Source: Yen.com.gh