President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that starting next week, he will commence sod-cutting for the 111 hospital projects.

According to a report filed by Citinews, Akufo-Addo said all the necessary things needed for the smooth delivery of the projects have been done.

The president noted that the lands for the projects have been secured, as well as the contractors to execute the projects have also been selected, and funds have also been made available.

Sod cutting for 111 hospital projects to begin next week – Akufo-Addo announces

He made this known while addressing the Chiefs and people of Berekum as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

“In the coming weeks, I will be cutting sods for the Agenda 111 hospital projects to begin. The lands for the projects have all been secured and the contractors for these projects have also been selected with funds made available. So from next week, everyone will see the commencement of the projects.”

Finance minister, Kenneth Ofori Atta, during his presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament, stated that the government’s intention to construct 111 hospitals will commence in August 2021.

According to him, all the necessary processes to kick start the project have been successfully completed.

The finance minister said the government has decided to execute the project in two phases with the first phase being the processes completed.

Why the need to build 111 hospitals

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

The president said the government has over the years focused on infrastructure in the two big cities to the detriment of the rest.

He added that the intention of the government is to finish new facilities within a year in order for them to be put to use.

