Two of Nigeria’s biggest musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid, were recently recognized in South America after getting recognized by a popular Brazilian award, BreakTudo.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian singers were part of those nominated for a BreakTudo award.

BreakTudo recently released its nomination list and the Nigerian stars were named under the International Collaboration category for their song titled Ginger.

They were nominated alongside Topic x Bebe Rexha (Chain my heart), Doja Cat and Sza (Kiss Me More), Bad Bunny and Rosalía (La Noche de Anoche), SICKOTOY, Elvana Gjata and INNA (PAPA) , The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber (Stay), Cardi B and Normani (Wild Side), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy (UN DIA).

Wizkid and Burna Boy’s Ghanaian colleague, Shatta Wale, was also nominated under the Global Artist category alongside other international singers such as Thalia, Troye Sivan, Calum Scott, IU and Machine Gun Kelly.

Nigeria’s Tunji Balogun joins Rihanna, other music stars at Def Jam Recordings

Music executive Tunji Balogun has succeeded talent manager Paul Rosenberg at American record label Def Jam. With his appointment, Balogun will serve as Def Jam’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Balogun joined the American label as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after his six years stint at Sony Music’s RCA Records.

With his appointment, Balogun is poised to be working alongside Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, amongst others, as the music company is also home to the globally recognised music stars.

Prior to his time at RCA, Balogun spent no less than seven years at Interscope Records. During his time at the American record label owned by Universal Music Group, he signed singer and songwriter Khalid, rapper Bryson Tiller, amongst others.

In the course of exploit, he co-founded Keep Cool, a joint venture record label with RCA.

