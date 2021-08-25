By Feyisayo Kanyinsola and YEN.com.gh

A record label is a brand of music or the company that owns them.

Over the years, musicians who have made names across Africa were first signed on to Record labels.

Even though some of them own their record labels now, they were first heard of with the help of their maiden labels.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Stonebwoy, Davido. Photo credit: Individual Instagram handles

Source: Instagram

The record label is very vital in the music industry as they are responsible for the production of particular music.

YEN.com.gh brings you a list of 15 African musicians and their first signed record label in their music journey.

1. Wizkid:

Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment in 2009. Empire Mates Entertainment was actually Wizkid's first record label before he established his own Label "Starboy Entertainment" in 2013.

2. Sarkodie:

Sarkodie was first signed on to Duncwills Entertainment. It was during this time that he released his first album with his super hit debut Baby.

3. Shatta Wale: Shatta Wale was signed onto West Wise Records in the 2004.

4. Stonebwoy: The Bafira hitmaker was first signed on to the Highgrade Record label owned by Samini.

5. Kofi Kinaata: Highgrade

6. Kuami Eugene: The rockstar has been with Lynx Entertainment since 2017 till date. He has produced back-to-back hit songs here.

7. KiDi: The Say Cheese crooner is also with Lynx Entertainment since he started his career in 2016.

8. Olamide:

Olamide first record label was Coded Tunes record label which he released his debut studio album while signed with Coded Tunes. In 2012, Olamide left Coded Tunes to establish his own record label "YBNL Nation"

9. Davido:

Davido first signed to Sony Music. Sony Music Entertainment (commonly referred to as Sony Music) is an American global music company. Owned by the Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corporation, it is part of the Sony Music Group. After a while, Davido established his own record label named it DMW (Davido Music Worldwide)

10. Joeboy:

Joeboy first record label was "emPawa Africa" and still is. emPawa Africa was founded by Mr Eazi, a Nigerian musician.

11. Ayra Starr:

Ayra Starr first record label was Mavin Records which she joined in 2020. Mavin Records is a Nigerian record label founded by Don Jazzy on May 8, 2012.

12. Rema:

Rema signed his first record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019 owned by D'Prince.

13. Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel:

Oluwaseyi Olufemi first record label was Some4real Label and still is. Some4real Label was founded by Oluwaseyi Olufemi Emmanuel at the time he started his music career.

14. Fireboy DML:

Fireboy first record label was YBNL and still is. He was first signed to YBNL in 2018, a record label owned by Olamide.

15. Tiwa Savage:

Tiwa Savage first signed deal was Sony Music Publishing in 2009 in UK. When she got back to Nigeria, she signed a deal with Mavin Records.

