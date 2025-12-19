A Ghanaian man who embarked on a walk from Accra to Paga has ended the walk in the wake of an unfortunate incident

It happened after he was knocked on his way through the walk by a police car in the Bono East

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the unfortunate incident

A long-distance walk that many people have completed and gone home scot-free almost cost an elderly Ghanaian man his life after he too attempted doing the same.

This comes after renowned long-distance walker Desire Ceaser, alias “The Mosiah Walker Man, is reported to have been hit by a police car while embarking on a walking marathon from Paga to Accra on a 15-day trek.

Ghanaian man, Desire Ceasar walking from Paga to Accra knocked down by police car. Photo credit: Bỳte Sieh Samuel/Facebook

The manager of The Mosiah Walker Man Priscilla Agyeiwaa, confirming the incident in an interview with Asempa FM on December 19, said the unfortunate incident happened on Monday, December 15, at Bono Manso in the Bono East Region.

Delving into details, she explained that the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Monday when she suddenly heard a bang, only to notice that the Mosiah Walker Man had been knocked down by the police car accompanying them.

She said if not, because the Mosiah Walker Man was wearing a boot, his leg may have been broken.

She stated that the Mosiah Walker Man was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She also called out the police, accusing them of neglect, stating that they never called to check up on the condition of the Mosiah Walker Man neithe did they pay his medical bills.

Priscilla indicated that only one police officer visited the long-distance walker after he was released from the hospital and offered GH¢50 to buy food

At the moment, Priscilla Agyeiwaa indicated that The Mosiah Walker Man had traveled to Accra with plans to sue the police being considered.

She blamed the entire incident on the negligence of the police driver, especially considering that Mosiah Walker Manwas was walking on the pavement when the knockdown happened.

The Mosiah Walker Man was embarking on an 832-km journey from Paga to Accra to raise awareness of prostate cancer when the incident happened.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to The Walker Man's incident

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the accident involving The Mosiah Walker Man.

Man-of-my-words commented:

"I think a beautiful lady was passing by, which got the attention of the police driver, thereby causing him to lose concentration."

Koby added:

"The driver was sleeping at that moment."

Mr. Koby stated:

"The driver was definitely stressed out over this conundrum."

Naana Aso added:

"Nti deɛ bɛn nkoaa na papa yi gyeɛ aah."

