Abdul Aziz Mubarak Wakaso has completed a move to Spanish side Elche, continuing the proud football legacy of his father, former Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

After beginning his career at Ghanaian academy ProGen, the young midfielder’s switch to Spain marks a significant step in his development

His father, Wakaso Snr, is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, having earned 70 caps for the Black Stars

Ghanaian football continues to witness the rise of a new generation, and Abdul Aziz Mubarak Wakaso has now taken a significant step toward shaping his own story.

The teenager has reportedly completed a move to Spanish outfit Elche, a development that places him on a familiar yet challenging path tied closely to his family name.

The transfer sees Abdul Aziz join Elche’s youth setup, offering him a chance to grow within a structured European system renowned for polishing young talent.

For many observers, the move carries an air of nostalgia. His father, Mubarak Wakaso, followed a similar route in 2008 when he left Ashgold to begin his European journey with the same club.

Wakaso's son joins Elche, follows father's footsteps

Abdul Aziz’s relocation to Spain has drawn attention not just for sporting reasons, but also because of the legacy attached to his surname.

Mubarak Wakaso remains one of Ghana’s most recognisable midfielders of the modern era, celebrated for his intensity, fearless tackles and thunderous strikes from distance.

Despite the weight of expectation, those close to the youngster believe the environment at Elche will allow him to develop at his own pace.

Club officials are expected to focus on his technical base, positional awareness and decision-making, while easing him gradually into competitive football.

Before the move, Abdul Aziz laid his foundations at ProGen FC, a respected academy based in Adjiriganor, a suburb in Accra.

Coaches there have long spoken about his discipline and natural feel for the game. Away from the pitch, his progress has been quietly documented by his father, who occasionally shares moments of pride on social media, including a trophy win in 2023.

Which team is Wakaso playing now?

While his son begins a fresh adventure abroad, the elder Wakaso remains without a club after parting ways with defunct Chinese side Shenzhen FC in 2024.

Still, the former Black Stars midfielder has stayed active, training with Nania FC and featuring in friendly matches that recently stirred debate online.

At 35, his career speaks for itself. Wakaso represented Ghana at major tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, earning 70 caps and scoring 13 goals, according to Transfermarkt. His club journey spanned Spain, Greece, Russia, Scotland, China and Belgium.

Now, attention turns to Abdul Aziz. His arrival in Spain marks the beginning of the next chapter in the Wakaso football story.

Whether he mirrors his father’s achievements or forges a completely different path, the journey has begun, and many will be watching closely as he takes his first steps on the European stage.

