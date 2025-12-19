Parliament approved renaming C.K. Tedam University to University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo

Stakeholders had raised concerns about the university's previous name being exclusionary and divisive

The government aims to enhance inclusivity and strengthen national cohesion through the name change

Parliament has approved the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences Amendment Bill, 2025, paving the way for the institution to be renamed the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo, in line with a pledge by the government in power.

The decision follows concerns raised by some stakeholders, particularly traditional authorities and community leaders, who argued that the current name of the university was exclusionary or potentially divisive.

C.K. Tedam University Renamed Again After Approval By Parliament

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that these concerns were formally communicated to the Ministry of Education, prompting government action.

According to the government, the amendment is intended to promote inclusivity and strengthen national cohesion, while aligning the institution’s name with global naming conventions commonly adopted in higher education systems.

Established in Navrongo in the Upper East Region, the university is one of Ghana’s newest public universities, mandated to provide practical, technology-driven education with a strong focus on applied sciences, innovation, and skills development to support national growth.

The government believes the name change will help position the university as a truly national institution, foster broader stakeholder ownership, and enhance its appeal to students, researchers, and development partners both locally and internationally.

When Akufo-Addo was President of Ghana, several public universities and polytechnics were renamed in honour of prominent national personalities.

Among such institutions were the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, renamed the George Grant University of Mines and Technology; Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), renamed the Simon Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies; and Ho Technical University, renamed Ephraim Amu Technical University.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the time criticised the exercise and said the renaming was politically selective.

The NDC promised to change the names of the universities back to their initial names when it assumed power.

Government to rename University after late President Mills

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Education Minister announced the government's plans to rename the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The university, which is located in Ho, will be named after the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, under whose tenure the institution was established.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences is the first public university to be established in the Volta Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh