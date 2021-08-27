Jeffrey Preston Bezos congratulated the team at Blue Origin and Amoako Boafo, who contributed to the first Suborbital Triptych project

Amoako Boafo painted three panels of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket ship that successfully launched into space on August 26, making history.

Bezos shared stunning visuals of Amoako's paintings and the New Shepard’s parachute landing on site

American entrepreneur and billionaire, Jeffrey Preston Bezos, has confirmed the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket ship that launched on a roundtrip mission into space on August 26 was successful.

In an Instagram post, the founder of Blue Origin and Amazon congratulated the team at Blue Origin and Amoako Boafo, the Ghanaian artist who was commissioned to paint three panels of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket ship that launched into space on Thursday, August 26.

Amoako Boafo made history as the first Ghanaian to have his paintings enter space.

Jeff Bezos celebrates 1st Ghanaian to have his artwork enter space; drops 1st video of landing parachute. Image: Jeff Bezos

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the team

''Congrats to the @blueorigin team on another successful launch — the eighth for this particular vehicle. And congrats to @amoakoboafo for creating the stunning art that flew into space this morning on New Shepard’s parachute covers. #GradatimFerociter,'' Jeff Bezos wrote.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Titled Suborbital Triptych, the project was part of a partnership between the Jeff Bezos-founded aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin and the new art programme at Uplift Aerospace, curated by Jill Clark.

Message by the CEO of Uplift Aerospace

In a statement issued by Uplift Aerospace, the chief executive officer, Josh Hanes established that ''the purpose of the Uplift Art Programme is to inspire new ideas and generate dialogue by making space accessible and connected to human experiences,'' said citinewsroom.com.

Amoako's profound strength, which is seen in his portraits and for the first Suborbital Triptych, brought another dimension to the power that propelled the New Shepard rocket into space.

Amoako Boafo lands deal with Dior

This is only one of Amoako's success stories as he previously landed a mouth-watering deal with French luxury goods company Dior to develop one of the most talked-about collections.

The young Ghanaian native worked with the creative director of Dior, Kim Jones, to create designs for the Spring-Summer menswear season in 2020.

Boafo joined the list of A-list artists that Jones has worked with, including Raymond Pettibon, KAWS, Hajime Sorayama, and Daniel Arsham.

Siamese twins separated meet with lead surgeon

In a separate story, formerly conjoined twins Lydia and Linda Awui, have reunited with the lead surgeon who spearheaded their breakthrough surgery in 1999 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The twins were joined from the lower portion of their chest and abdomen and shared a common liver, as well as other vital organs.

The lead surgeon, Dr Winfred Mensah Hodasi, now 82 years old, performed the surgery for four and half hours with help from his team.

Source: Yen News