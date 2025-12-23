Police thwarted a robbery attempt in Tema, resulting in some suspects being killed during a shootout

The operation followed a tip-off to the Ashaiman Divisional Police Intelligence Team about armed intruders at a private residence in Community 24

The Tema Regional Police Command commended the officers involved in the operation for their swift response

Police in Tema foiled an attempted robbery at Community 24 following a deadly shootout that left three suspected robbers dead.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 21, 2025, after the Ashaiman Divisional Police Intelligence Team received information at about 1:30 a.m. about an ongoing robbery at a private residence.

Ghana Police Foil Robbery Attack At Ashaiman, Kill 3 Attackers In Shootout

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement on Facebook, officers encountered six masked men who were armed.

The police said the suspects opened fire on the officers, who returned fire in self-defence leading to the three deaths.

A search of the area led to the retrieval of several exhibits, including three face masks, three machetes, and an unregistered Royal 125 motorbike believed to have been used by the suspects.

The bodies of the deceased suspects have since been conveyed to the Police Hospital for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police have placed hospitals and health facilities within the locality on alert and directed them to immediately notify the command through emergency lines if any male persons report with gunshot wounds.

The Tema Regional Police Command commended the officers involved in the operation for their swift response and professionalism and urged members of the public to continue providing timely information to support efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh