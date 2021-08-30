Naomi Campbell shared snaps of her and Michael Jackson in intimate positions as she posthumously celebrated his 63rd birthday

The model honoured him as the greatest there ever was, saying there will never be anyone like him

Many fans joined her in celebrating the late star, with others claiming the two were a couple

Revered model Naomi Campbell has celebrated the late king of pop Michael Jackson on the day he would have turned 63 years old.

Naomi Campbell and Michael Jackson were even rumoured to have dated. Photo: naomi.

The legendary singer died of cardiac arrest in 2009, a loss that was felt worldwide, with the musician still celebrated to date.

The renowned supermodel remembered the times she spent with the late singer in a series of photos shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, August 29.

Some of the snaps were of her and Jackson from the music video In The Closet, in which Naomi was a video vixen, and they shared some 'intimate' moments on the shoot.

Others were of the two hanging out together with company at events.

In her caption, Naomi said the late singer will always be in her heart and never forgotten, affirming that there will never be any other like him.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MJ @michaeljackson #KINGOFPOP #LEDEND #ICON .. #neverforget in my heart always, such memories of fun. #neverforgotten #THERE NEVER WILL BE ANY OTHER! Rest in eternal peace," she wrote.

Some of her fans joined her in celebrating the late star while praising his impact.

Others even referred to them as former couples, with rumours that the two were an item at some point, something that has never been confirmed.

Here are some of the messages:

@ernestinabovari said:

"He was a wonderful person, full of love. His legacy and his message of peace will live on forever. Long live the king of music."

@mryuzas said:

"Michael was a very good man for this world... Rip Michael we love you so much."

@tinkerbellmjj said:

"Love you, Naomi! Happy birthday, our Peter Pan, one and only."

@hubingerova.n said:

"Happy birthday to the greatest."

@x_sydney_08 said:

"You and Michael are a beautiful couple, I love you both."

@roccowearcalifornia said:

"Beautiful tribute! Love the love from Naomi to MJ."

@tye_artistik said:

"Happy birthday to the King."

