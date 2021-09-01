A Colombian father has warmed hearts on social media after travelling hours to surprise his soldier son who turned 19

In a video that was shared on social media, the father carried a cake, a drink, and a hand-sewn sign, all for the young man

Many instantly fell in love with the video and flooded the comment section of the post to say a word of prayer for the dad

A heartwarming video has captured the moment a father in Colombia travelled hours to surprise his son, Cesar Andrés Castellanos Rojas, on his 19th birthday.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement, the man could be seen carrying a cake, a drink, and a hand-sewn sign to his soldier son who was at a checkpoint with his colleagues.

The father travelled many hours to surprise his soldier son and many instantly fell in love with the video. Photo credit: @goodnews_movement

When the young man sighted his father, he walked to him and the duo embraced each other tightly.

The message on the sign read:

"Son, Happy Birthday. My wish is for God to help you live happily."

Social media reacts

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts.

Instagram user with the handle @beastandbestie said:

"A sign, a cake, a soda and a hug! What else do you need when you are loved this way? We should be grateful for everything we have."

@avengeginger wrote:

"His daddy brought him his favorite drink and everything!"

@sevillanarose commented:

"That hug says everything."

@vesnathegoddessofspring

"Oh my goodness. So touching."

@suegavin43 said:

"Love and kindness matters! God Bless this wonderful Dad!!"

Father gets emotional as kids surprise him on his birthday

In other news, a heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which a Nigerian dad could be seen getting emotional as his kids surprised him on his birthday.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @thesurprisefactoryy, the dad was led into the boardroom at his place of work where the surprise was waiting for him.

He couldn't believe his eyes as he stepped into the board room where he was welcomed by a tall money cake and gifts.

According to the kids, their dad is someone who will climb the moon to ensure they all get the best.

