Afia Schwar has been spotted acting like a fetish priestess in a new video

The video was shared by Schwar on Instagram on Wednesday, September 8

She shared it to mock Ayisha Modi over an earlier to deal with her (Schwar) spiritually

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has virtually turned herself into a fetish priest as her social media banter with Ayisha Modi continues.

Schwar and Modi have been at each other's throats over the past few days throwing insults at each other.

In one of her most recent videos, Modi indicated that she was going to deal with Schwar spiritually.

Wanting to mock Modi, Schwar has turned herself into a spiritualist to demonstrate what the former said in her video.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Schwar is seen dressed in a red outfit with powder over her face like a fetish priest.

Playing in the background is the audio of Ayisha Modi's threat to deal with her spiritually. She tried to act how a spiritualist was going to do what Modi wanted for her.

Reactions

After Schwar shared the video, many of her followers have been left laughing by her act.

tracey_boakye said the mocking was okay:

"Please it’s ok ."

archipalago asked Afia to stop the mocking:

"Afia stop it ."

For official__sessylaw, Afia is a whole mood:

"You are a whole mood @queenafiaschwarzenegger ."

lilythebossdiva said:

"It’s the 11:51 for me agyeii ."

delsiedelcy said:

"Ei Awurade oh Afia is just a mood."

