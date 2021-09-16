Lisa Wilson's uncle was the first to be infected, followed by her grandmother, who all passed away

The COVID-19 vaccine advocate then lost three cousins in a span of two weeks, which was devastating for her family

Despite all that, Lisa continues to advise other families to get vaccinated and avoid the same predicament

A COVID-19 vaccine advocate has shared the pain of losing six members of her family in just a three-week span.

Lisa Wilson says she tried to convince her family to get vaccinated. Photo: CNN.

Lisa Wilson went door to door in her area in Beach County, Florida, convincing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but she failed to convince her own family.

Speaking to CNN, Lisa said she works with the community, constantly pushing for people to get the vaccine.

The aide to Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said it started with her uncle in August, who was feeling bad, and when he went to the hospital, there was no ICU bed available.

The daily had to transport him to a hospital one and a half-hour away. Days later, her grandmother was diagnosed with COVID-19 and Pneumonia.

She said her uncle died first, followed by her grandmother, and just days later, she lost her cousin.

In the following two weeks, Lisa lost three cousins.

Despite her grief, she did not stop asking people to get vaccinated, saying she would not want to see another family going through what she did.

She noted fear and misinformation were some of the reasons why her family members failed to get the jab.

Police officer dies day to his wedding

In other news, a police officer from Louisiana, US, lost his life just a day to his wedding, succumbing to COVID-19.

Police lieutenant DeMarcus Dunn was a highly respected officer at Baker Police, and his death came as a surprise to many.

According to New York Post, Dunn passed away on August 13, and on the following day, he was to walk down the aisle with fiancée Francine James.

Dunn, an airforce veteran, tested positive for coronavirus in late July and was unvaccinated despite being required by the police department to get the jab.

The late's cousin and Baker's police chief, Carl Dunn, said it was until after the infection that he realised Dunn was not vaccinated, adding he had trouble breathing, headaches and a cough but would always sound upbeat.

