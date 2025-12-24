An AAMUSTED student celebrated Parliament's approval to change the school's name to USTED, stressing that branding plays a powerful role in shaping first impressions

Drawing from personal experience, the student said the initial name almost stopped him from applying

His take on this new development has triggered heated online discussions, with Ghanaians divided over heritage, branding, and institutional identity

A fresh wave of debate has surrounded the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) following parliament's approval to change it name.

Speaking on TikTok, @kingderek_official, a student, shared an honest reflection on how the institution’s name initially affected his decision to apply.

According to him, the length and structure of Akenten Appiah-Menka created hesitation among many prospective students.

“Honestly, the name alone almost made me skip the application,” he said. “It was only after gaining admission and experiencing the system that I realised how much the university is doing right.”

Student commends renaming of AAMUSTED to USTED

Building on that reflection, he praised Parliament for approving the new name.

According to him, the University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED) offers a clearer and more appealing identity.

He added that this new name "aligns with the school’s purpose and identity," as the institution is best known for skills and entrepreneurial development.

“This name captures the mission perfectly and feels far more attractive,” he concluded.

Public reacts to AAMUSTED name change

The comments section of the video quickly gained traction as many shared their views.

Rubicon wrote:

“You are right. That long name is why I didn’t apply.”

user4436663403985 shared:

“Pure hatred. Do you know what Akenten Appiah-Menka did for this nation?”

BA_HE_NSE admitted:

“I honestly thought it was a private university.”

❤️ Matan DC🌹🕊️ wrote:

“The name was not unattractive at all.”

iota wrote:

“What did Appiah-Menka do for the university? Did he build it?”

FEN 👷🏾‍♂️🛜 added:

“Many students can’t even mention the full name when asked.”

Ogyam wrote:

"Which school do u attend aa den u say I attend Akenten Appiah Minka University. Aaaa s3 sen? The name kraa put me off."

Parliament approves bill to rename AAMUSTED

Sustained advocacy led by @kingderek_official and other major stakeholders appears to have yielded results, as in December 2025, the Parliament of Ghana approved the institution’s name change.

This decision clears the path for the university to be named the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Kumasi.

Following the passage of the amendment bill, the institution will officially operate under its new name, a move aimed at strengthening its identity and aligning more closely with national skills development and entrepreneurship objectives.

