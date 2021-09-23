Popular American rapper, Moneybagg Yo, in honour of his 30th birthday took to Instagram to show off the massive fleet of cars he has acquired

The cars all painted bright red even to the wheels included a Maybach truck, a brand new Maybach and a Cadillac truck

The rapper also flaunted wads of cash in his arms as he posed for a photo with his expensive luxury rides

American rapper, Moneybagg Yo, transitioned into his 30th year in style as he took to Instagram with photos of his most prized possessions yet.

While some celebrities choose their special days to cop new rides, Moneybagg decided to show off his massive fleet.

Moneybagg and his cars Photo credit: @moneybaggyo

Source: UGC

The eight cars all painted bright red range from a Maybach to a Cadillac truck amongst other expensive brands.

The rapper was also spotted holding on wads of cash as he posed amidst his luxury rides.

In the caption, Moneybagg revealed how he had F's on his school report cards and still turned out successful.

"I Had Nun But F’s On My Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day To Myself !!"

See the post below:

Reactions

Fans and colleagues of the rapper gave him a shout out in the comment section. Read some of them below:

ashanti:

"Happy Birthday."

projectpat:

"Mane homey that’s superbly Blessed Respect."

juicyj:

"Happy bday mane keep killem. Mtown."

miababyface:

"Happy G Day my boy."

aocobama:

"Happy G Day my Nigga Big Bagg..!"

arnoldltaylor:

"HBD My Guy!!!! Keep that pressure."

twooodley:

"They can Never call rental on Bag."

nawfonnie09:

"@aungenae I knew I loved him for a reason!!!"

Source: Yen