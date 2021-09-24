Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi's first daughter, Calista, has turned 17 years old

The mother and father have flooded social media with photos of their daughter in celebration

Becca, Afia Schwar, KOD, Ayisha Modi, and others have joined in celebrating her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Calista Amoateng, the first daughter of Stacey Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi, has turned 17 years old today, September 23, 2021.

In celebration of Calista's birthday, her parents and other well-wishers have flooded social media with her photos.

Photo source: @stacyamoateng

Source: Instagram

Starting the celebration was Calista's father, who shared a beautiful photo of his daughter with the caption:

"Omg!!! This day has finally come.Sweet 16!!!!!! Happy Birthday @kalistarrr. God Bless you my daughter.I am more proud of you everyday.I know you wish for a couple of material things,which is normal for a girl your age but most importantly I asked God at midnight to give life and more if it abundantly.The only gift I can’t give.I had never been a father until you thought me how to be one.Love you today and always. Daddy. PS.Show dem!!!❤️❤️."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Calista's mother then shared another lovely photo of the teenager with the caption:

"Happy birthday dear first daughter @kali.starrr. You are an awesome gift God has blessed me with and my praise to God will never cease. You bring a lot of essence to my life. Grow in wisdom,intelligence and knowledge. May your confidence open huge doors for you.

"My talented superstar, may the Lord Almighty continue to work miracles and wonders in your life. Favour and grace will over flow in your life. I wish you long life, good health, wisdom, money, patience and lots of favour . Continue to shine brighter than diamonds. Happy Sweet 16 @kali.starrr . You deserve to celebrate and have fun."

Reactions

After the photos, Calista's parents' friends have sent their best wishes to the teenager.

simply_kod said:

"Happy birthday dear niece… it’s been a delight see you grow. We love and appreciate you K! Bless you Stacy et Kofi."

beccafrica said:

"Happy birthday!!! Omg! I’m filled with so much joy and I can’t deny it!!! I love you so much @kali.starrr happy Sweet 16!!!"

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

"You are beautiful, talented,intelligent with too much class...Happy blessed birthday my daughter @kali.starrr. May God bless your new age"

iamadwoasaahint said:

"Happy birthday my cali superstar ❤️❤️❤️ love you and God lift you up up up to the top."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Happy Birthday Angel ."

Fella Makafui's throwback photo causes stir

In other news, a throwback photo of Fella Makafui recently surfaced online and it is causing a stir.

The photo showed the actress' humble beginnings in her early days to stardom.

Many social media users and fans of Fella have reacted to the photo.

Source: Yen News