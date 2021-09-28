Sezer Ozturk who played for Fenerbahce of Turkey has been linked with a shooting and currently on the run

The 35-year-old reportedly fired into a group of people following an altercation which then escalated into serious fight

Unverified video of the incident has been seen, but Ozturk cannot be directly identified as investigations are ongoing

A former Fenerbahce star Sezer Ozturk is reported on the run having been linked with fatal shooting in Turkey.

The tragic incident which occurred on Monday, September 19 left a person dead while about four others were critically injured.

Turkish sports broadcaster NTV Spor reports via SPORTbible that witnesses claimed that Ozturk was involved in a brawl which escalated into road rage.

Sezer Ozturk on the run following fatal shooting in Turkey. Photo: Thomas Langer

Source: UGC

It was alleged that the 35-year-old then opened fire on a group of people around Istanbul’s district of Sile.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An unverified footage of the incident was seen, but Ozturk cannot definitively be identified from that alone.

Local sources say the former Bayer Leverkusen academy star is now on the run from police who have declared him wanted.

Ozturk enjoyed a somewhat nomadic career in football after playing just a handful of games for Bayer.

Nigerian footballer killed in UK

Only recently, a Nigerian born footballer Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani was gunned down by police in the United Kingdom after a neighbour was found dead in his apartment in an heartbreaking scene.

Igweani was said to have fought with a 38-year-old man known as Richard Woodcock and also held a toddler captive.

Initially, Police wanted to arrest the Nigerian player, but all their efforts were futile and left with no other option than to engage on firing him.

The report added that Police confirmed the incident happened on Saturday, June 26 at about 9.40am before the Nigerian footballer was shot at the scene and he died immediately.

Kelechi Okafor dies in training

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that tragedy struck on the morning of Tuesday, August 10, 2021, as 21-year-old Kelechi Okafor lost his life while he went to training.

The Lion Heart academy star was billed to travel to Azerbaijan on the night the incident occurred as all his travel documents were in place to travel on that same day.

It is understood that Okafor was involved in an aerial collision with another player and went crashing to the ground.

All efforts to revive him on the pitch by his coaches were futile and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Source: Yen.com.gh