Alhaji Salamu Amadu has pledged to support President John Mahama’s affordable housing agenda through private-sector collaboration

Afro-Arab Properties aims to develop 200,000 affordable and sustainable homes across Ghana by 2050

The company says its payment model allows buyers to pay their remaining balance over five years without interest, subject to project terms

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Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Chief Executive Officer of Afro-Arab Properties, has pledged to help President John Dramani Mahama become known as “John the Builder” through an ambitious affordable housing vision.

Businessman backs Mahama’s ‘John the Builder’ vision with 200,000-home plan. Image credit: Afro Arab Group

Source: UGC

The businessman made the commitment when the President visited the company’s exhibition booth at the just-ended National Homeownership Conference.

During their interaction, Amadu outlined Afro-Arab Properties’ long-term target of developing 200,000 affordable and sustainable homes across Ghana by 2050.

He said collaboration between the company and the Government’s district housing programme could help deliver the homes faster and expand access to decent accommodation for ordinary Ghanaians.

Afro-Arab CEO outlines housing vision

Addressing the President, Alhaji Amadu said he was ready to contribute to the Government’s housing agenda through a partnership involving public- and private-sector stakeholders.

He said:

“Mr. President, if your wish is to become John the Builder, I am ready to help you build. Afro-Arab Properties has a vision to build 200,000 homes across Ghana by 2050. With the Government’s district housing programme and the right partnership between government and the private sector, I believe we can achieve this vision much faster.”

According to Amadu, combining the company’s affordable housing model with the district housing initiative could significantly increase the supply of homes for working people and families.

President Mahama reportedly welcomed the commitment and expressed the Government’s willingness to support credible private-sector initiatives focused on affordable housing.

The proposal centres on cooperation to accelerate housing delivery, with Afro-Arab Properties expressing its readiness to work with the Government, financial institutions, development partners and other businesses.

Buyers offered five-year payment option

A central feature of the company’s housing model is a low-entry payment structure intended to make homeownership more accessible to people who cannot afford a large upfront payment.

Under the model, qualifying buyers can make a minimum down payment and spread the remaining balance over five years without interest. The arrangement is subject to the terms of the particular housing project.

Amadu believes this approach could help families who struggle to raise lump sums or secure traditional mortgage financing.

The payment structure is presented as a way to allow working people to pursue homeownership while meeting the cost gradually.

However, the company’s account does not specify a uniform down-payment amount or property price, with the applicable conditions depending on the project.

Beyond its numerical target, Afro-Arab Properties says its broader ambition is to promote sustainable and environmentally responsible housing development.

The company describes that ambition through its message, “Everyone Can Buy a House”, placing access to homeownership at the centre of its proposed contribution to Ghana’s housing agenda.

Afro-Arab introduced container homes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s Afro-Arab Properties has introduced container homes for individuals and families.

The one- to four-bedroom homes reportedly start from GH¢75,000, with an interest-free payment arrangement available.

Some buyers may also qualify for an electric vehicle package when purchasing their preferred container home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh