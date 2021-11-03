The program is a noteworthy way for Ghanaians to complement their finances

Over the last several years, Ghana has seen a substantial increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the Ghanaian government is currently preparing to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the country. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, and USDT, among others, have become part of the Ghanaian economy.

Earn More with Yellow Card Crypto Referral Program in Ghana

Ghanaians now see cryptocurrency as a store of wealth, a hedge against inflation, and a way to make more money. You can earn an income from buying and selling cryptocurrencies in Ghana.

Yellow Card, a leading Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange, recognizes the importance of cryptocurrencies and is devoted to making them widely available to Ghanaians. Yellow Card also offers Ghanaians an avenue to earn profit not only from buying and trading crypto but also from its referral program.

How Yellow Card Referral Program Works

As a way of giving back to its users, Yellow Card launched its referral program. The company believes that utilizing its network should be lucrative, and the referral program is a means for users to boost their income.

Yellow card users can earn money by referring their friends and family to the platform. Every time one of your referrals buys or sells crypto on the Yellow Card Platform, you will receive a 20% commission.

You may earn money by encouraging your friends to use the Yellow Card Mobile or Web wallet, which is simple to use and completely free. When a friend uses your referral code to sign up and buys or sells cryptocurrency, you gain 20% of the fees they paid.

On the referral page, you can see all of your earnings. There, you can see your overall referral earnings, the number of referrals you have, and a breakdown of each referral payout. You will earn 20% of the profit made by Yellow Card on that trade, not 20% of the overall amount transacted.

Users get a referral code after creating an account with Yellow Card; thus, the system is set up to track your potential referrals. There is no need to wait for your referral bonus because it is promptly credited to your Yellow Card balance.

You can earn as much as you want through referrals; the more individuals you refer and the more transactions they complete, the more money you earn. You can promote your Yellow Card referral link on your social media pages like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter to get more referrals.

How to get your referral code

Each Yellow Card user is provided a unique referral code. When your friends use your code to register a Yellow Card account, you start earning from all of their transactions. Yellow Card has designed a unique referral link for you that takes your friends straight to the signup page and fills in your referral code instantly.

To get your unique referral code:

1. Sign in to your Yellow Card account. If you don't have an account yet, you can open one in just a few minutes by visiting the web or downloading the mobile apps available on App Store and Google Play.

2. Tap "Profile" at the bottom of your screen

3. Click on "Refer and Earn"

4. Copy the code or link and share it with your friends. You can also share the link directly to WhatsApp or copy and paste it to your other social media profiles.

You may also get your referral link directly on the web app, simply:

1. Log into your Yellow Card account

2. On your dashboard, click on the "Invite and Earn" icon

3. In the "ID & Link" tab, copy your code or link to your clipboard by clicking the copy icon beside it and share on any platform. Your referral link would direct users directly to Yellow Card with your referral code automatically filled in.

Conclusion

The Yellow Card referral program is a noteworthy way to earn more money. Ghanaians could use it to complement their finances as they work towards their financial goals. Share your referral code today to see how much money you can earn on Yellow Card! Note, you only earn a commission after your referral has traded on Yellow Card.

