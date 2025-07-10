For on-the-go access to music, games, or other content, apps available on smartphones are an ideal choice. With such ready-to-use software, you don’t need to rely on conventional media or visit physical stores.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The ease of use and high level of user engagement make such entertainment tools very popular. Want to know which types of apps are trending now? We have lined up the best of the existing software. Read on to learn about them and find out which you favor the most.

The best entertainment apps for smartphones right now. Image credit: freepik

Source: UGC

Video & Movie Streaming Apps

You have plenty of choices when it comes to choosing a video or movie streaming app. Users look for a diverse range of options and affordable rates when making a selection. Another factor they look for is an ad-free experience. Some popular apps that users in Ghana prefer are:

Netflix: It has an extensive array of original content as well as movies and TV shows. You can also find anime and many documentaries.

iQIYI: This is a popular service reputed for its huge range of offerings. You can find a variety of shows, movies, and a big selection of Asian dramas.

Showmax: For an ad-free experience and access to movies, live sports, and more, Showmax is a great choice.

Besides the above, you can also find services available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Music Streaming Apps

Long gone are the days of physical media when it comes to music. Even MP3 and digital downloads feel like a lifetime ago. These days, it’s done by streaming. Here are some of the top music streaming apps:

Name of App Description Spotify This Swedish audio streaming and media services provider is a popular option. It has over 675 million active users. Over 100 million tracks are available, along with 6.5 million podcasts. Deezer This streaming service allows you to hear music content from top labels like Sony Music and Universal Music. Audiomack This is a free service used by creators and listeners. Creators can perform an endless number of uploads with this free app.

Gaming Apps

Mobile games have a huge market base, which is proven by the projected global revenue of USD 126.06 billion in 2025. While many games are popular online, casino games remain a hot favorite. The mobile gambling sector is expected to have an 11.20% increase from 2025 to 2034.

This is mainly due to the extensive collections and promotions that casinos offer. While there are plenty of sites out there, only a few truly offer the kind of experience players are looking for. One of those is the game collection in Slots Devil. It gives access to a wide range of games so players can pick what they enjoy most and just have fun. The site is available internationally and supports several payment options, making it easy to get started.

Some popular gaming apps that have worldwide fans are:

Candy Crush Saga PUBG Mobile Subway Surfers Block Blast Roblox Pizza Ready

Of the above, Roblox was the most popular in 2024 with around 205 million downloads. The popularity differs based on the country. For instance, in the US and the UK, Block Blast was famous in 2024.

Top entertainment apps for smartphones in 2025. Image credit: freepik

Source: UGC

Social & Interactive Entertainment

If you want the thrill of interactive elements blended with social networking, social and interactive apps are ideal. Such applications increase user engagement in the following ways:

Interactive elements: Add interactive features like community building.

User engagement: Improve user engagement with features like live streaming and sharing.

Some popular social and interactive tools available now are:

TikTok: This is a short-format video platform reputed for its social interactive elements.

Facebook: One of the earliest platforms to make use of its sharing and group features. It started as a platform to connect friends.

YouTube: Users can upload videos, share them, or just watch them in real-time. This includes engaging users via live streams.

Reading and Listening Apps

For a book lover, reading is not a simple activity. It is an all-encompassing thing that impacts lifestyle, clothing choices, and social media interactions. Now you have audiobooks that you can listen to in your free time instead of reading.

For some, this is a great advantage. It allows them to listen to their favorite stories without breaking their back. Here is a list of top apps for reading and listening:

Bookly: An apt tool for bookworms, Bookly can track your reading time. It allows you to log your thoughts and even set reading goals.

Book Marks: This Lit Hub-funded app acts as your own book club. It has reviews and excerpts on contemporary writing format.

Book Club: Focusing on companies looking to develop reading habits among their employees, BookClub offers exciting choices. You can discuss the books you have studied. You can also provide custom group learning programs.

Natural Reader: With this tool, you can convert text to speech. It supports iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows.

Quirky & Niche Entertainment Apps

While the regular apps offer entertainment, for users who need something different, there are special services available. These include community sharing, humor, and more. A few of such unique offerings are listed below:

9GAG: This is a community-based platform where you can share quirky humor and memes.

Pluto TV: Offers quirky content and has partnerships with brands like Medmen. This helps in improving the unique experience it promises.

Twitch: This is a gaming and live-streaming platform offering unique and quirky content.

Dollar Tree Compass: For users who like a hassle-free shopping experience, the Dollar Tree Compass Mobile app is a good choice. It has plenty of features that make shopping a smooth and pleasant experience.

Conclusion

When you are bored or want a better way to spend your time, an entertainment app can be a good choice. With music apps, users get to stay updated on their favorite celebrities. They can directly connect with them, which improves engagement and community feeling.

Apps like Dollar Tree Compass allow you to receive personalized recommendations, making the experience enjoyable. And finally, they're great tools for relaxation. You can sit back and relax, enjoying the various offerings mentioned in this post.

With well-designed apps, app makers find it easy to get visitors and increase conversions. Such mobile apps give users a single-tap convenience. They can access information at any time of the day and from anywhere.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh