A pretty Babcock University recent graduate has resorted to social media to open up about her academic achievements

Deborah Idumu bagged a first-class in Software engineering and became the overall best student in her programme

The driven young lady was also the director of welfare services during her time at the university

A beautiful young lady has recently taken to social media to announce her latest academic feat.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Deborah Idumu had her revealing that she successfully completed her bachelor's degree in Software Engineering with first-class honours.

Deborah in her gorgeous graduation attire posing for the camera Photo credit: Deborah Idumu/LinkedIn

According to the 18-year-old, she also became the best graduating Software Engineering student at Babcock University. Deborah mentioned that in school, she was the Director of welfare services.

Her actual post read;

"B.Sc (hons) Software Engineering✅, First class honors✅, Best graduating student Software Engineering✅, Director of welfare services, Babcock University Graduating Class✅ and 18-year-old graduate✅"

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to congratulate Deborah. At the time of this publication, over 2,400 reactions and close to 260 comments have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Samuel Ushie commented:

Woww!! That's some great achievement there! Congratulations dear

Peace Eboh Ameh wrote:

Inspiring! Congratulations. Great job

Udodi ifeanyi Chiedozie replied:

Bravo charmante / Kudos dear

From Chidinma Joy Onwuegbulem:

Wow! Congratulations darling

Chinedu Uzim commented:

Whaaaaaaaat!!!! Congratulations I tap from your blessings ☺️

