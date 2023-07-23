KNUST Basic School holds colourful handing-over ceremony to swear in prefects for the 2023/2024 academic year

The beginning of every era definitely comes to an end and that is why the KNUST Basic School organised prefects handing over ceremony

The colourful event saw a female Head Prefect hand over to another female Head Prefect to lead the student body

The traditional twist, like the cultural dance display and the handing over of the sword, even made the programme a great one

The KNUST Basic School has organised a handing over ceremony of the 2022/2023 academic year prefects to the 2023/2024 academic year ones.

The programme was presided by Dr. (Mrs.) Rosemary Boateng Coffie, the Board Chair of the KNUST Basic School.

A collage of photos at the handing-over ceremony at KNUST Basic School Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST Source: Twitter

A post on the Twitter page of Voice of KNUST said the outgoing Head Prefect, Salifu Adiza, and her administration handed over their duties to the newly appointed Head Prefect, Nana Ama Serwaa Yeboah, and her assistants.

Nana Ama's assistants are Isaac Osei, Ana Gorden Maame Esi Fosu Akomanyi, Nana Ama Adutwumwaa Oduro, Kofi Osei Awuah Junior.

The photos shared showed Adiza handing over a symbolic sword of office to Nana Ama. Before handing over, Adiza and her team gave a speech, and Nana Ama and her fellow prefects also gave an acceptance speech after the sword was handed over.

The ceremony featured poetry recital, cultural dance, and performance from the Basic School Band.

Comments on the social media post

There have been some reactions on the post. Most people said it was a beautiful ceremony and applauded the school and new prefects.

Read some of the comments below

@BLivelyf said:

This is a school....look at these little kids playing all these. Beautiful

@NanaAfiaGyamfi8 commented:

Ei the primary band will come to jhs for handing over? Boie3

@AyomahMubarak wrote:

Better than knust handling over

@AngelCyrus102 said:

The school

@29thjohnbright commented:

Wow. This very nice

@sammy_csl_ wrote:

Sekan Wei dier…Yaa Asantewaa must be proud

