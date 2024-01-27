National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in Energy Law

The former information minister bagged the degree from the University of Ghana on Friday, January 26

Online users have since heaped praises on the public figure and his assistant, who also bagged a master's in the same field

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has bagged a Master of Laws (LLM) in Energy Law from the University of Ghana.

The former information minister reportedly graduated with his assistant, Patriot Faisal Ibrahim, on Friday, January 26.

NPA boss Mustapha Abdul-Hamid earns his Master's in Law from University of Ghana. Photo credit: Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini/Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

The duo posed in photos that have flooded social media, with many extolling them over their remarkable accomplishments.

"Congratulations to Dr Mustapha Hamid and his PA, Patriot Faisal Ibrahim, on their graduation today. They studied LLM in Energy Law," social media user, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini captioned a post on Facebook.

Dr Abdul-Hamid was appointed Chief Executive of the NPA on July 1, 2021. He served as Minister for Information in the first term of President Nana Akufo-Addo from February 2017 to August 2018. From August 2018 until January 2021, he was Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development.

NPA boss Mustapha Abdul-Hamid bags Master's in Law from UG. Photo credit: Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini.

