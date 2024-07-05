The Ghana Education Service has introduced a self-placement system for newly qualified teachers

The system is for teachers who completed their programmes at education colleges and passed their licensure exams

The Ghana Education Service recently opened its recruitment portal for qualified teachers to apply for employment

The Ghana Education Service has introduced a self-placement system for 12,720 newly qualified teachers.

These teachers have completed their degree programmes at colleges of education and passed their licensure exams.

The self-placement system aims to address various challenges faced by teachers. Source: Ghana Education Service

The service received over 20,000 applications from teachers, with 12,720 successful candidates.

The service called for employment on May 11, 2024. Those selected are expected to visit the Ghana Education Service portal between July 5 and July 31, 2024, to complete the self-placement exercise.

Following the GES's call for employment, over 20,000 applications were received from qualified teachers, with 12,720 successful candidates in the first batch.

These individuals must visit the Ghana Education Service recruitment portal between July 5 and July 31, 2024, to complete the self-placement exercise.

The service's director-general, Eric Nkansah, said the self-placement system aims to address various challenges teachers face, including language barriers and financial difficulties.

These developments follow concerns about unemployed graduates from the various colleges of education and the government's failure to provide them with employment opportunities years after graduation.

Acknowledging their concerns, the GES expressed appreciation for their patience and urged them to apply to be considered for immediate employment.

NSS drops pin codes for prospective personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Scheme has released pin codes for students eligible for the mandatory national service to enrol.

The NSS management announced a new directive where prospective service personnel are expected to pay an enrollment fee of GH₵40 at ADB bank or GH₵41 using MTN mobile money.

The Media Foundation for West Africa's Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah, has described the directive as immoral and called for its scrapping.

He noted that should the students pay, the NSS will make GH₵5.3million without providing additional services to the prospective personnel.

