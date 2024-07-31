A Ghanaian man is in an ecstatic mood after travelling to the US to pursue higher education at Cornell University

In a TikTok video, the young man captured his final moments in Ghana with his family

Netizens who chanced on the video congratulated him while also tapping in his blessing

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to express gratitude to God for making his dreams of studying abroad come true.

On his TikTok page, @mbasteins560, suggested in a video that he was relocating to the US to pursue higher education.

The young man was spotted on the campus of Cornell University in the US to begin his academic journey.

It is, however, unclear from the video which academic programme the young man was admitted into at the university.

The video also captured the final few days of the young man in Ghana, in which he made preparations for his travel.

In the caption of his TikTok post, @mbasteins560 expressed his excitement at the opportunity to relocate abroad to further his education.

"I finally got to use this sound, thank you Lord!" he wrote.

He was later seen in the video saying his final goodbye to his mom and dad at the Kotoka International Airport.

The video also captured the moment he landed in New York City to begin the next phase of his life.

His followers congratulate him

Followers of his TikTok page were excited about his success, as they dropped his comment section to congratulate him.

@Santa baby said:

"Big congratulations."

@WINSLOW also said:

"I tap into this grace IJN."

@£FIAH commented:

"I’m next congratulations to you."

@Saint also commented:

"Congrats I’m traveling next ijn."

@NYSJ wrote:

"Congratulations bro….I tap into your blessings in Jesus Christ Mighty name."

@JK Yeboah wrote:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus Christ name amen amen and amen."

