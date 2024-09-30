Mohammed Zakiu Wunpini, a student at the University for Development Studies, has been found stabbed to death

Wunpini's body was reportedly found in an uncompleted building between some hostels on the school's campus

University management has held an emergency meeting to get updates on the investigation into Wunpini's death

A University for Development Studies (UDS) student, Mohammed Zakiu Wunpini, has been found dead after a reported stabbing attack.

His body was said to have been found on the evening of September 25, 2024. He was preparing to enter his third year of study at UDS.

Adom News reported that his body was found in an uncompleted building between the Citadel Hostel and Kumbung Hostel on the school's campus.

Initial reports indicate that Zakiu’s motorcycle and phone were missing, fueling concerns that robbers had attacked him on the premises and made off with his possessions.

The school's management is said to have held an emergency meeting to get updates on the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Wunpini's final funeral rites will take place on September 30, 2024, at Gumani around Oasis in Tamale.

Level 200 KNUST student passes after crash

Meanwhile, a second-year Communication Design student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology died after a road accident at Taifa.

The tragic crash that claimed the life of the student, Charles Sekyi Nhyira, occurred on September 12, 2024.

Adom News reported that the fatal incident occurred while the KNUST student was returning from his birthday celebration.

Nhyira was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was set to begin his third year at the university at the time.

UDS postpones reopening date

YEN.com.gh reported that the University for Development Studies had postponed the reopening of the 2024/2025 academic year, initially set for September 27, 2024.

The school attributed the postponement of its upcoming academic schedule to the ongoing strike by some staff associations in public universities.

Management at the University for Development Studies released a formal statement recently apologising for the inconvenience being caused to students.

