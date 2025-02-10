A young Ghanaian man who performed tremendously at the National Science and Maths Quiz has gained

Kumah Awusi Excell, a brilliant former contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), has been admitted to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

The news of Kumah’s admission has been met with admiration and pride, as he continues to build on his reputation as one of Ghana’s most promising young minds.

A former NSMQ prodigy has gained admission to further his education at KNUST. Image source: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

Kumah made headlines in 2023 for his outstanding performance at the NSMQ, where his exceptional mathematical and analytical skills made him a key member of PRESEC’s team.

His academic achievements did not end there. Kumah was recognised at the 2024 MISE (Mathematical Institute for Scientific Excellence) Excellence Awards, an event celebrating Ghana’s most talented mathematical minds.

At the prestigious awards ceremony, held at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Kumah was among eight (8) students who received awards for their excellence, while 40 others earned honourable mentions.

The event was graced by proud parents and esteemed guests from the academic and scientific community.

With his passion for technology and innovation, Kumah’s decision to pursue Computer Science at KNUST is seen as a step in the right direction.

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Excell

Netizens who saw the post about Excell's admission were delighted and expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section.

@ayeduase_fab1 wrote:

"By second year this boy will leave the computer Science and go abroad😂that's always the routine."

@KwameMotif wrote:

"He's going to do coding on a sheet of paper and in the final year, get a supervisor who will not answer his calls or respond to his emails in time. Yeah... it's a sh!tty cycle we ain't having a conversation on."

@rinkarto wrote:

"Congrats.Seems he got a good advice. With computer science, opportunities are endless. I’ve never regretted doing same at KNUST."

@KofiJonah1 wrote:

"Nice. Got tired of seeing almost every top NSMQ contestant wanting to read Medicine."

@oseitutux wrote:

"Yemfa specs ne serious face nsua computer science oo."

@Faustin_Agyekum wrote:

"So meaning I can also come to school."

@__nkay____ wrote:

"Oh he just don’t want to sit in the house and get bored. Early January Next year naa Harvard University."

Source: YEN.com.gh