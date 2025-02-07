A video of some students at the Pope John Senior High School being forced to destroyed their mobile phones has sparked social media reaction

This comes after the students reportedly flouted the school's regulations against the use of mobile phones on campus

After the video of the incident emerged on social media, some Ghanaians expressed varied views on the actions of the school

Some students of Pope John Senior High School (SHS) and Minor Seminary were compelled to destroy their confiscated mobile phones during assembly.

Per regulations governing pubic second-cycle schools, students are prohibited from the use of mobile phones on campus.

However, the students allegedly flouted the rules and brought their mobile devices to school.

In a video circulating on social media, the students were called forward, one after the other, and instructed to destroy the mobile phones s in front of their peers.

This move, according to reports, was intended to deter other students who might consider violating the school's no-phone policy.

The action by the SHS sparks reactions

Th video of the Pope John SHS students destroying the mobile phones sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While some netizens expressed support for the school's strict stance on discipline, others criticized the approach as excessive and wasteful.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the trending video.

@HeyMrCarter5 said:

"Make I smash my own phone? Like they’ll suspend me mmom."

@Herrn_Jung also said:

"Come on this doesn’t make sense. Nowadays mobile phone can be implemented in the educational system and can have benefits."

@wanlovkhalifa commented:

"It’s like the government burning confiscated mining equipment or herbs and we wonder where that idea comes from?? Ghana man Kai!!!"

@BlarhQwaku also commented:

"What the hell is going on here?? Damage my own phone just because I brought it to school. Apuuu."

Ablakwa gifts PRESEC Boys new laptops

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa presented new laptops to the Presbyterian Boys' Senior Secondary School (PPRESEC Boys-Legon).

The gesture was to celebrate the boy for winning the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for the eighth time.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is an old student of the PRESEC Boys school in Accra.

