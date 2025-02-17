NSMQ host, Prof Elsie Kauffman finally honoured Akrobeto's invitation to The Real News and got many laughing

The renowned academic on the show asked Akrobeto to find Oesophagus on the show, leaving the actor in stitches

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral post

National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) host, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann featured on the Valentine's Day edition of the real news and got ribs cracking after he asked Akrobeto to solve the problem of the day.

The renowned academic, instructed the Kumawood actor to identify Oesophagus from the digestive system.

Akrobeto, in his usual comedic manner, attempted to tackle the question but quickly resorted to his signature exaggerated expressions and witty comments.

Wearing a lab coat, he started answering the question by explaining what happens to food when it enters the mouth.

Surprisingly, he explained the digestive process, and labelled some parts but failed to identify the oesophagus.

Akrobeto's handling of the question left both viewers and the NSMQ mistress confused.

Watch the video below:

Elsie Kaufmann on The Real News

Elsie Kaufmann is the learned mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz. She has been the host of the renowned academic programme since 2006. Bringing the show to Akrobeto's Real News on UTV, gave the show a new twist.

Akrobeto gives Elsie Kaufmann Val's Day gift

The NSMQ mistress was lucky to have appeared on the show on Valentine's Day. Akrobeto gave her a lovely gift in commemoration of the great occassion. Prof Kaufmann smiled appreciatively as she received her gift from Akrobeto.

Akrobeto grills Efia Odo on finding Christ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Comedian Akrobeto interviewed socialite Efia Odo on The Real News, and he probed her about her decision to become a born-again Christian.

He made a song for her and pleaded with her to see some of her adult photos and return to being a born-again Christian.

The funny interview got many people laughing hard as they talked about Akrobeto's sense of humour in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh