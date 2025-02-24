Official photographers of Samira Bawumia, Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan have moved to the United States of America

The two, who work under the brand name Twinsdntbeg, shared videos and images showing their activities while overseas

The updates they shared have generated mixed reactions as some blasted them for moving after the NPP lost the election

The official photographers of Samira Bawumia shared videos of being abroad a few weeks after John Mahama was sworn in as President on January 7, 2025.

The twin Ghanaian photographers shared an update on their official Instagram account indicating that they were in New York City to start their world tour.

Samira Bawumia's official photographers, Twinsdntbeg leave Ghana weeks after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost the 2024 elections.

In the Instagram post, they said they would honour invites around the world to collaborate on photography.

“We’re thrilled to be back in NEW YORK CITY, kicking off our world tour! Get ready for unforgettable collaborations, partnerships, and experiences! Wherever you are in the world, invite us to your city and let’s create magical moments.”

Later in another post, they shared that they were headed to Boston from New York to cover Dr Bawumia’s keynote address at Harvard Business School’s 27th Annual Beyond Borders Conference in Boston.

Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan later shared a video imitating Ghanaians who travel abroad and how they discourage others from joining them.

Samira Bawumia's official photographers, Twinsdntbeg leave Ghana weeks after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost the 2024 elections.

After that, the twins shared that they will be covering the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, which was held on February 22, 2025, in Los Angeles.

They also shared images of and video interviews with celebrities present.

Netizens comment on photographer’s relocation

Some social media users complained that the twin photographers left Ghana when it seemed they no longer benefited from the country.

However, others supported their move and encouraged them to chase their dreams.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions on the video shared by @withAlvin on X.

@Elormkwesid said:

“Bro, do whatever it takes to succeed. Except rituals. These people we keep bashing every day, you think they care. They have gotten what they want. The life some people dream of having. Y3n na y3br3.”

@kweku_ikon wrote:

“Please withdraw that statement "common" photographers..is an insult to my profession.”

@withAlvin__ responded:

“Not like that but you get it. Mayɛ sorry.”

@KSnetne wrote:

“Maybe they realized the only thing developing faster than their photos… was their exit plan.”

@bigquammy05 said:

“If you know Twins Don’t Beg well and their works, you realise that for the past years they’ve been working in the UK and the USA more than in Ghana. They came back close to elections cos they are personal photographers of the former Second Lady.”

@bigquammy05 wrote:

“So please stop the agenda cos whether NPP or not these guys will never go hungry.”

@Giiistnation said:

“Dem chop the money finish then dem run. U dey Ghana dey defend them. They will win power and come back and chop the money again. Some people dey here dey di€ over these politicians.”

