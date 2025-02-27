A fire destroyed properties at the Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate of the University of Ghana

The Ghana National Fire Service had personnel on hand to fight the inferno at the directorate but the damage was done

The fire incident on February 26, 2025, reportedly destroyed property worth thousands of cedis at the directorate

A fire gutted the Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate (PDMSD) of the University of Ghana.

Joy News reported that the fire on February 26, 2025, had destroyed property worth thousands of cedis.

The fire service fights a blaze at the Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate of the University of Ghana.

According to reports, the fire was the result of a gas explosion.

Videos circulating on social media showed that the explosion triggered a rapid spread of flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Students and vendors in the area rushed to safety as the fire raged.

Firefighters arrived later to bring the situation under control and prevent further destruction.

A spokesperson of the fire service, Alex King Nartey, said the fire started at about 9:00 pm on February 26.

He also told 3 News that the fire service managed to bring the fire under control in less than an hour.

“Because of the gaseous nature of the substances there, we had to marshal tenders from Madina and Abelemkpe. The fire is 90% extinguished. We are now preventing further spread. We had four fire tenders at the scene,” he said.

The University of Ghana has yet to comment on the fire incident.

Baby dies in fire near Achimota

On February 5, a fire at a slum near Kissiman Junction, close to Achimota-Samodak led to the death of a four-month-old baby.

The early morning fire was reported to have destroyed over 20 wooden structures used as residences and their contents.

Firemen from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations received the distress call at 4:12 a.m. and arrived just 12 minutes later to fight the fire.

The service said that the firefighters swiftly contained the inferno, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings, including a warehouse, and finally brought it under control at 5:02 a.m.

Student dies in fire at Saboba

YEN.com.gh also reported that a first-year student of Saboba EP SHS in the Northern Region died in January.

Reports indicated that the deceased was unable to escape the dormitory during the fire outbreak at the premises.

One of the students told the media the deceased was sick and stayed back in the dormitory, which was locked up.

The Ghana National Fire Service also stated that its pump had malfunctioned when its personnel arrived to fight the fire.

