The Ministry of Education has directed the cancellation of the Teacher Licensure Examinations

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu gave the National Teaching Council a deadline to scrap the exam

The minister said the change was part of plans for a new framework for assessing teacher qualifications

The Ministry of Education has directed the National Teaching Council to abolish the Teacher Licensure Examinations by August 30, 2025.

Citi News reported that the directive was issued by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu during the inauguration of the new governing board of the National Teaching Council on Tuesday, July 15.

The Ministry of Education directs the National Teaching Council to abolish the Teacher Licensure Examinations. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

According to the Minister, the decision formed part of broader reforms aimed at introducing a new framework for assessing teacher qualifications.

He said the new assessment would prioritise academic training and practical fieldwork.

He also announced a final window for candidates who have previously failed the licensure exams to re-sit them before the phase-out takes full effect.

“The last of the Teacher Licensure Exams must be concluded not later than August 30. If there is a final opportunity for those who sat and couldn’t make it, that process should not go beyond August 30."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh