Education Ministry Orders the Scrapping of Teacher Licensure Exams
- The Ministry of Education has directed the cancellation of the Teacher Licensure Examinations
- Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu gave the National Teaching Council a deadline to scrap the exam
- The minister said the change was part of plans for a new framework for assessing teacher qualifications
The Ministry of Education has directed the National Teaching Council to abolish the Teacher Licensure Examinations by August 30, 2025.
Citi News reported that the directive was issued by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu during the inauguration of the new governing board of the National Teaching Council on Tuesday, July 15.
According to the Minister, the decision formed part of broader reforms aimed at introducing a new framework for assessing teacher qualifications.
He said the new assessment would prioritise academic training and practical fieldwork.
He also announced a final window for candidates who have previously failed the licensure exams to re-sit them before the phase-out takes full effect.
“The last of the Teacher Licensure Exams must be concluded not later than August 30. If there is a final opportunity for those who sat and couldn’t make it, that process should not go beyond August 30."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.