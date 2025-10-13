The Ghana Education Service expects to phase out the double-track system by 2027.

The Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access at the Ghana Education Service, Dr Munawaru Issahaque, said the service is working closely with leading university professors and the Minister of Education to phase out the double-track system.

Adom News reported that Issahaque said the goal is to restore the traditional academic calendar.

“So, we have worked with key stakeholders behind the scenes to ensure that we revert the academic calendar and, with the Minister of Education’s approval, reverse the double-track system by 2027."

Issahaque explained that the process of phasing out the double-track system involves both material and financial considerations.

The Ghana Education Service earlier said it will start reverting Senior High Schools from the double-track to the single-track system in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Starting in October 2025, approximately 99 double-track schools will transition back to the traditional single-track system.

The new policy will allow students to have a more traditional and uninterrupted academic calendar.

Why was the double-track system implemented?

The service has double-track and single-track schools to account for infrastructure challenges brought on by the Free SHS policy.

The double-track shift system was introduced in 2018 to enable the free SHS programme to prevent overcrowding and accommodate the increased enrolment.

When the government introduced the policy, it explained it was guided by the principle that "no qualified child should be left behind."

The Ministry of Education argued that contact hours between teacher and student will increase, enabling teachers to have more time to complete the syllabus.

The double-track school calendar was also to reduce congestion in schools, and this would lead to a reduction in class sizes.

Update on school placement

Issahaque also revealed that the automatic placement rate for this year’s Computerised School Selection and Placement System stood at 82%, reflecting successful placements for the majority of candidates.

Senior High Schools are set to reopen from October 18, and he assured that schools are ready for the intake.

“Prepare your child to accept the school they are placed in and get ready to join their colleagues."

Ghana Education Service shares prospectus

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service released the 2025 harmonised prospectus for students starting Senior High School.

The service has warned schools that they were prohibited from requesting additional items from students.

The prospectus is divided into categories, with basic school supplies and cleaning equipment for students.

