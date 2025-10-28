CPP Flagbearer Nana Akosua Frimpomaa criticised the haircut policy for SHS girls during an interview on Joy Prime

She reacted to a viral video of a first-year student crying while getting her hair cut at Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS

Frimpomaa argued that hair care is a life skill and urged the Education Ministry to reconsider the policy

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, the 2024 Flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has reignited the debate on the stringent hair rules in Ghanaian Senior High Schools (SHS).

An SHS first-year female student is in tears after trimming her hair as part of her school's enrollment requirements. Photo credit: @sikaofficial (X).

Source: Twitter

During a discussion on Joy Prime's morning show, the CEO of CaringKids International challenged the necessity of these rules.

The debate of haircuts for SHS female students has been gathering reactions on social media after a first-year female SHS student was captured visibly in tears while getting a haircut ahead of resumption.

According to a report, the young lady was posted to Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) in Tanoso, Kumasi, Ghana.

The video started with the student seated in a salon chair, draped in a black cape, as a stylist prepared to cut her thick, curly hair. Her expression was one of deep sadness, with tears welling up in her eyes.

As the stylist lifted sections of her hair, the student's distress became increasingly visible, further highlighting the moment of sorrow.

Frimpomaa weighs in on SHS haircut debate

In reaction to this, Frimpomaa advocated for a broader understanding of hair maintenance as an essential life skill.

Politician Nana Akosua Frimpomaa weighs in on the haircut debate that is trending. Photo credit: XPrime. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Frimpomaa, known for her advocacy in education and child welfare, expressed her disapproval of the rule that prevents SHS female students from braiding their hair.

In her words, she said:

"The moment these girls leave SHS, they go and buy Brazilian hair. When are we going to realise that learning to maintain and braid your hair in school is part of life?"

She further questioned the idea behind such a policy and called on the Ministry of Education to reconsider it.

She claimed that such a policy encourages low self-esteem and expression, as it fails to address Ghana’s cultural identity or modern educational values.

Watch the video of her speaking below:

React to Frimpomaa's haircut policy position

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Doriginalsource said:

"This woman is speaking wisdom. The world has moved on, and even the whites who keep their hair are doing better off than we who see a problem with it."

@poundsterlings_ suggested:

"It’s a simple question. Let’s all ask that Haruna, why are private schools far better than their so-called government schools in Ghana?"

@NanaQofi6 commented:

"People often say girls in Ghana cut their hair in secondary school just to “look neat.” But that’s not the full story. This rule is actually a colonial leftover from the days when European missionaries and colonial masters controlled our schools."

Haruna Iddrisu addresses haircut debate

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, emphasised that the government will not allow students in SHS to go to school with long hair.

Haruna Iddrisu's comment comes after the social media argument for a change in the rules on hair came up.

The Minister said that as long as they are moulding the character of the students, they would only allow for short hair.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh