2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Asakia Hawawu Hanan, has applauded Passion Air for giving her special treatment after her stardom

The beauty queen has boarded the flight to Tamale before heading to her region to thank her family and town leaders for backing her dream

Several social media users have commented on Asakia's heartwarming videos from her homecoming tour, which she shared on Instagram

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Asakia Hawawu Hanan, has begun her homecoming tour in the Upper East Region.

The beauty queen and a proud daughter of a teacher at Bolgatanga Girls' Senior High School (BOGISS) shared a video of herself at the airport alongside an air hostess.

2025 GMB first runner-up Asakia arrives in the Upper East Region for her thank-you tour. Photo credit: @asakia_gmb.

2025 GMB first runner-up arrives at KIA

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Asakia, made her family proud as she received a heroic welcome upon arriving at Kotoka International Airport to board a flight to the Upper East Region.

She stated in an Instagram post that her seat had been upgraded, and she was ushered into a private shuttle, where she rode alongside dignitaries.

In a short video, the beauty queen appeared overcome with emotion as she walked with a pretty flight attendant in the hallway.

"My day began in the most surprisingly wonderful way! ✨ I arrived at the airport ready for my journey, only to find my seat had been upgraded to a special reserved one. The surprises continued as I was made to board last, not through the usual gate, but ushered into a different shuttle, sharing the ride with dignitaries. We were taken directly to the tarmac, a truly unique experience."

"Little did I know that was just the beginning of a truly memorable day! A special thank you to everyone working at the airport for such an incredible and seamless process, and an even bigger thank you to Mr Marcus for going above and beyond. You all made me feel incredibly special and set the tone for an unforgettable journey. Your kindness truly shone today! 🙏✈️❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

GMB first runner-up lands in Upper East

The Upper East Regional representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, who placed second in the competition, has arrived in her hometown for a thanksgiving tour.

The beauty queen looked effortlessly chic in an African print dress that complemented her glowing skin tone.

She wore an elegant and expensive frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup as she waved at schoolchildren, bikers, workers, and fans who were mesmerised by her natural beauty and expressed pride in her achievement.

The Instagram video is below:

GMB: Asakia poses with Ashanti Region’s Sika

The Ashanti Regional representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Irene Quist, popularly known as Sika, and Asakia became best friends after the pageant.

The 2025 GMB second runner-up, Sika, and Asakia looked regal in stylish African print dresses during their first interview together as beauty queens.

The rising influencers couldn't stop smiling as they posed gracefully for photos inside the iconic TV3 hallway.

The Instagram photos are below:

2025 GMB First Runner-Up Asakia wows fans with her performance in the finale. Photo credit: @asakia_gmb25

Asakia performs with snake at GMB finale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Upper East Regional representative in the 2025 GMB, Asakia, who stole the spotlight with her performance at the finale.

She turned heads as she performed with a live snake in the most-talked-about act of the night. Social media users commented on the viral video on Instagram.

