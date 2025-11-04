Stephen Baah (Good Shepherd R/C JHS) and John Kusi (Bremang UGC) showcased exceptional intelligence in science and maths contests even as teenagers

Before the fame of the NSMQ, Stephen Kofi Baah and John Kusi were known for their brilliance even as teenagers.

Stephen and John, former JHS rivals, now make history for OWASS.

Years ago, John and Stephen were already proving their intelligence in school competitions. Their fame dates back to their junior high school days, where their zeal and eagerness for learning and competing in science and maths-related competitions came to light.

Stephen Baah, who attended Good Shepherd R/C JHS in Kumasi, first displayed his brilliance in academic competitions early on.

Across town, John Kusi, who was also a student at Bremang UGC, was also making a good name for himself in school quizzes.

The duo's paths first crossed in the Junior Science & Maths competitions in JHS, where their intellect and determination set them apart from their colleagues.

Interestingly, they faced off not just once but two times during their Junior Sharks contests. Little did they know they would someday compete together.

In each competition, both displayed exceptional skill, strategic thinking, and a love for learning that was evident to everyone watching.

From junior rivals to national quiz stars

Stephen Baah won the Junior Science & Maths Quiz while representing Good Shepherd, while John later won the Junior Sharks with Manna International School.

These early encounters not only highlighted their talent but also planted the seeds for a rivalry that would continue into their senior high school years.

The story of these two young geniuses is more than just a series of competitions. It’s a story of dedication, growth, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Each quiz and contest provided experience for them, shaping them for the bigger stage. What makes their story even more interesting is that both have stayed consistent in their performance, proving that hard work and determination yield results.

Check out their contest in JHS below:

Stephen and John reach NSMQ final stage

As Stephen and John stand on the NSMQ final stage, the memories of their early rivalry in junior school serve as a reminder of how far they have come.

From Good Shepherd and Bremang UGC classrooms to national recognition, their journeys are proof that talent, when nurtured and challenged, can lead to great achievements.

Fans and supporters alike are excited to see who will emerge victorious, but one thing is certain: these two were always destined to shine.

OWASS prodigy Stephen Baah carries his school's NSMQ dreams from form one to form three despite competing against senior contestants.

Stephen Baah tipped to win with experience

