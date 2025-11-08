Mfantsipim School emerged victorious in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for the second consecutive time

Eric Afful Mensah, the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) coordinator for Mfantsipim School, promised to win the trophy for the third consecutive time in 2026.

Mfantsipim School's NSMQ coordinator sounded certain that they would set a new record in the national competition in 2026. He added that winning the trophy in 2026 will add a lot more joy to their 150th anniversary celebration.

Eric Afful Mensah, Mfantsipim's NSMQ Coordinator, vows to win the NSMQ trophy again in 2026. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana & @JoyNews

In a video on X, Eric Afful Mensah said they were happy to win the trophy for the second consecutive time and promised to be victorious again in 2026.

"We are not done yet. Next year, too, we are coming for the cup. It is now our turn. We want to do a back to back to back because next year is our 150 years anniversary and we need the trophy for next year. We are praying that God will favour us next year to maintain the trophy."

"If we maintain it, then it means that we are maintaining it three times, so we will not give the trophy to Primetime again. So they would have to go and mould another one," he added.

Eric Afful Mensah said aside from the hope to set a new record in the NSMQ, he had already set one. He said Mfantsipim School produced the youngest winner of the NSMQ contest so far.

Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim was one of the three contestants who won the trophy for Mfantsipim School. He is a 16-year-old boy.

"This year I'm happy because I presented a 16-year-old boy, Benjamin. He's the youngest boy so far to win the NSMQ. He is Benjamin Anim. We thank God for what he has done for us."

Reactions to Mfantsipim's hope for a third trophy

@king_mike0 said:

"Nyame pɛ ne nokorefoɔ. One day one day the truth go come out. Lol."

@twittaprofessor wrote:

"We will be thereeeee! That 150-year celebration go fall water inside."

@prosper_delle said:

"Plenty talk no dey full basket oo. 😂😂😂😂 Presec is watching them."

@EddieMVP30 wrote:

"That’s one of my Maths teachers at the back !! ❤️."

@kojoelkkie said:

"See Mr Abeka for the back. That man get head rough left Aggrey to Mfantsipim, and they are excelling in nsmq, it's no coincidence."

Source: YEN.com.gh