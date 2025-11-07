A fan of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has expressed his dissatisfaction with the management of OWASS

He has accused the management and teachers of OWASS of failing the school and NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah

His comments come after OWASS was placed third in the NSMQ 2025 edition, with Mfantsipim taking the trophy

An angry fan of the National Science and Maths Quiz has taken on the teachers and management of Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS).

A fan of the NSMQ is unhappy with the level of support OWASS has given to its representative, especially Stephen Apemah-Baah. (Image credit: NSMQ/X, Wallinky_77/X, Anto-Ba-Bhaddest/TikTok)

Source: UGC

In a video, he stressed that the school did not properly support their representatives at the NSMQ, especially Stephen Apemah-Baah.

According to him, Stephen is a brilliant student, and only the school could have pushed for better support. With that, Stephen could have won the NSMQ trophy for them.

“Teachers of OWASS did not help Stephen one bit. The school did not help the boy at all. He stood three times and did not win any. The boy has the vision, but you failed him. Imagine if Stephen had attended either PRESEC or Mfantsipim — would this have been his story?” he exclaimed.

There has been a lot of reaction to the video online;

PHARADYSE ⚽️ wrote:

"Bro the questions were more of biology and Stephen is too good in physics and Chemistry."

Nana Yaw(EBJ) wrote:

"He has 3 years experience in the competition, John has 2 years in the competition, you all complaining that the questions were biology what was he doing in those years?"

blackjesus💛🖤💚🔥 also wrote:

"The organisers can not be trusted massa."

Dimples ❤️🥰 wrote:

'They didn’t help in spiritual."

Watch the TikTok video below:

OWASS Contestant Stephen Apemah-Baah Honoured by NSMQ

YEN.com.gh previously reported on the inspiring story of Stephen Apemah-Baah, the NSMQ star from OWASS.

Stephen made headlines as a student who first represented his school when he was only in Form 1, sending the school to the finals.

In his second year, he reached the finals again alongside other brilliant colleagues.

By his third year, he led the school to the finals once more, placing third.

Many have commended his brilliance and dedication.

Although placing third, Stephen was awarded a special trophy and a cash prize of GH₵5,000 for his performance and contribution to the NSMQ over the years..

OWASS, however, boasts a proud history in the NSMQ, with victories in 1997 and 2002.

Defending Champions Mfantsipim Win 2025 NSMQ

The ultimate trophy went to Mfantsipim School, the defending champions, making them four-time winners of the NSMQ, after victories in 1999, 2014, and 2024.

They are now tied with Prempeh College and St. Augustine’s College, who also have four titles each.

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon) remains the most successful school in the competition with eight titles.

For their prize package, Mfantsipim School received GH₵70,000 (≈ $6,500) in cash, insurance for the contestants, and scholarship packages.

Part of the prize money went to the school, part to the contestants, and part to their trainers.

The contestants and their school also received additional prizes worth over GH₵5,000, including laptops and other items from sponsors. All three Mfantsipim boys were awarded a free trip to Dubai, accompanied by one teacher.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the Vice President of the Old Students Association challenged PRESEC, indicating that their record could be broken. He also emphasised that Mfantsipim will return next year to win the 2026 trophy in celebration of the school's 150th anniversary.

Mfantsipim NSMQ Stars share favourite girls’ schools

YEN.com.gh earlier worked on a story where the Mfantsipim’s 2025 NSMQ contestants shared details about themselves, including their favourite girls’ schools.

The students were asked to choose between Wesley Girls’ High School and Holy Child Senior High School.

Many people who saw the video debated the choices of girls’ schools made by the three NSMQ contestants.

Source: YEN.com.gh