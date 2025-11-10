Tall Clark is still trending in the wake of his decision to visit Ghana, where he attended the Akwasidae festival in Kumasi

A video that has gone viral showed Tall Clark in an excited mood, dancing Adowa with a woman

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions

Tall Clark, a Brazilian lawyer and popular content creator known worldwide as the doppelganger of Clark Kent, a fictional character in the Superman movie, is enjoying his time in Ghana.

This comes after Tall Clark, whose real name is Leonardo Muylaert, attended the Akwasidae festival on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in the Ashanti Region.

Superman Tall Clark shows off Adowa dance moves in trending video. Photo credit: @suprememediagh1/TikTok

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @suprememediagh1, captured the adorable moment when he was seen admiring the beautiful Asante culture.

Dressed in an iconic superhero costume, Tall Clark was seen at the Manhyia Palace with a woman showing off the famed Adowa dance.

The energy and zeal with which the woman danced the Adowa dance captivated Tall Clark, who then suddenly mimicked the dance.

He then stood in awe for a brief moment, admiring the moves before he applauded the beautiful display and walked off.

Another video making waves also showed Tall Clark being serenaded with some melodious tunes by the Kumasi Evangelical Choir.

Tall Clark presented an award to Otumfuo

The doppelganger of Clark Kent had the rare opportunity to attend the Akwasidae festival, where he then presented a gift to the Asantehene.

Superman cosplayer Tall Clark pays homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae Festival on November 11, 2025. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio

The 6.8-inch-tall Brazilian was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by some other white people, who could be members of his team, and a Ghanaian man who was in traditional cloth and acted as the spokesperson for Muylaert.

Superman had the opportunity to exchange pleasantries with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the 8th Akwasidae Festival of 2025.

Clark Kent's doppelganger addressed the gathering briefly and presented a framed photo of himself to the Asantehene.

In his address, he appreciated the Asante monarch and his people for the warm reception they had given him.

The palace hosts the Akwasidae Festival once every six weeks in memory of ancestors and symbolize the strength of the Asante Kingdom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Superman's presence in Ghana

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision of Tall Clark to come to Ghana.

Rosemond Acheampong stated:

"Ghana is attracting good things oo under Mahama pasoo."

Rapchars Grill Chill stated:

"I said it...years ago I said Clark Kent is actually Clark Kwaku Akenten and they changed the Akenten to Kent."

Edwin added:

"I’m Ashanti, but what’s the meaning of this? I’m shy mpo."

Isaac Kapo wrote:

"Wei de£ Super Ku ooo."

Idris Elba meets Asantehene at Manhyia Palace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that British actor Idris Elba also went viral after he met the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dressed in Kente cloth in the traditional way men do it in Ghana to meet the king during the Akwasidae Festival at the Manhyia Palace.

Peeps who saw photos and videos of Otumfuo and Idris Elba's meeting on social media shared their thoughts and praised the king.

