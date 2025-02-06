A young Ghanaian boy is making waves on social media after he gained admission to study at Prempeh College

The nine-year-old boy, identified as Stanley, has been described by many as a prodigy for gaining admission to the prestigious school

The news of Stanley's impressive achievement has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting

A nine-year-old Ghanaian boy has gained admission to study at Prempeh College, one of Ghana's most prestigious secondary schools.

The young boy, identified as Stanley, was seen in a viral TikTok video walking around the campus of the Kumasi-based secondary school with his classmates.

A 9-year-old Ghanaian prodigy gains admission to prestigious Prempeh College. Photo credit: @boss_man_0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Stanley is reportedly an exceptionally brilliant boy who excelled in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

After completing junior high school, he was admitted to the prestigious Prempeh College to further his studies.

The first-year senior high school student's admission has sparked widespread admiration and curiosity, with many hailing him as a child prodigy.

Prempeh College's track record

Prempeh College is a grade-A public secondary boarding school for boys, with a long-standing history of churning out high-achieving students.

Some of the prominent former students of the school include former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor and the 2024 vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

Founded in 1949, the school, based in the Ashanti Region, has won several inter-school competitions in Ghana and overseas.

Prempeh College has won the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) four times, in 1994, 1996, 2015, and 2021.

Additionally, the school has also annexed the National Robotics Championships five times in Ghana between 2013 and 2021.

In 2016, they also won the Toyota Innovation Award at the International Robofest World Championships.

Based on these impressive track records, admission to the school is very competitive, and this makes Stanley's enrollment a testament to his remarkable abilities and potential for future success.

Below is the video of Stanley and his friends at Prempeh College:

Reactions to Stanley's admission to Prempeh College

Upon coming across the video, netizens seemed impressed with Stanley's achievement, considering his young age.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments below:

@Savinho said:

"Stanley anaa my friend ohh at class."

@oseibernardgmail.com also said:

"Every year PC get one small boy."

@ROCK STAR commented:

"Stanley mop house."

13-year-old prodigy gains admission to KNUST

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 13-year-old Ghanaian prodigy, Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, was admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to further his studies.

Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, a former student of St. Cyprian’s Minor Seminary SHS, was offered Physics at the KNUST.

The young man, who hails from the Savannah Region of Ghana, said he hoped to become a Mechanical Engineer or Aerospace Engineer after attaining his first degree.

Melchizedek's enviable academic achievement, at only age 13, left many Ghanaians on social media in awe.

