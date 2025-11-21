A video of a scene during the 59th Congregation of KNUST for the Class of 2025 has gone viral

This comes after the graduating class decided to honour the memory of Joana Yabani with a moment of silence

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Joana Yabani

It was a deeply moving moment at the 59th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) when the graduating Class of 2025 opted to pay tribute to Joana Yabani.

It happened when Ebenezer Appiah Odei, the overall best-graduating student for the Class of 2025, prior to ending his valedictory speech, touched on the sad passing of Joana Yabani, who was also a final-year student.

KNUST graduates observe moment of silence for Joana Yabani Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/Facebeook

He then called on graduates and other individuals in the auditorium to rise and observe a moment of silence for the late Joana Yabani, who was studying Biological Science prior to her demise in February this year.

“Before I leave the podium, I would like each and every one of us to rise and observe a minute of silence for Miss Joana Deladem, who sadly passed away and would have been graduating with us.”

The graduates gathered in the auditorium, adhering to his request, stood to their feet in unity to observe the moment of silence.

The emotional moment, which was shared on the page of VOK Live on X, was captioned:

“Moments when Ebenezer Appiah Odei, Overall Best Student for the KNUST Class of 2025, assembled the entire congregation to observe a minute of silence for Joana Deladem Yabani, who was tragically murdered and was supposed to graduate today.”

KNUST graduates remember Joana Yabani

Achievement of Ebenezer Appiah Odei

Ebenezer Appiah Odei was also celebrated at the 59th Congregation after emerging as the Valedictorian, with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 88.06.

The Voice of KNUST, in a post celebrating Ebenezer Odei, indicated that the Actuarial Science graduate recorded 56 A’s during his time as a student.

“Ebenezer Appiah Odei, from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, has been named the Overall Best Student of the KNUST Class of 2025 with a CWA of 88.06 in Actuarial Science. He was also adjudged the Overall Best 4th-Year Student at the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards.”

KNUST holds 59 Congreation ceremony Photo credit: @Voice of KNUST/Facebook

Netizens mourn passing of Joana Yabani

Netizens who reacted to the post got emotional, with some praising Ebenezer Appiah Odei for the thoughtful gesture.

@think_ghana indicated:

“I got goosebumps, and for sure her name wasn’t forgotten, because united we stand—even on the other side.”

@black_mofo__ opined:

“Nuff respect to this guy.”

@IsJokerX added:

“Respect to Joana’s murderer. Till now we still haven’t gotten any updates on that case.”

