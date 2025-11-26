Two major religious bodies have waded into the Wesley Girls versus Islamic students’ controversy

According to the groups, Wesley Girls is a missionary school and must be allowed to uphold its founding doctrines

The Attorney-General, who also supports the school’s position, is facing intensified public criticism

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Christian Council of Ghana have firmly restated their position on the ongoing debate involving Wesley Girls’ Senior High School and concerns raised by members of the Islamic faith.

Ghana Catholic Bishops and Christian Council defend Wesley Girls against religious discrimination. Image credit: Vatican News, NSMQ Ghana

Source: UGC

Both religious bodies have thrown their full support behind the Christian school, commending its stance to safeguard the principles and values it was built.

They argued that some of these Christian schools existed long before Ghana became a state and thus must be accorded the necessary respect.

Wesley Girls is a missionary school - Bishops

The two organisations have urged that Christian mission schools be allowed to maintain their Christian identity, customs, and long-standing rules, despite the rising national debate over the rights of Muslim students enrolled in such institutions.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, November 25, the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops argued that the controversy stems from a misunderstanding of the origins and purpose of mission schools.

They emphasised that these schools were created, owned, and run by churches long before the establishment of the Ghanaian state.

Therefore, government involvement in supporting the schools does not give the state the mandate to redefine its foundational identity.

Religious leaders defend Wesley Girls’ Christian identity

The religious groups noted that parents voluntarily choose mission schools because of their discipline, moral training, and academic track record.

“It is unreasonable to demand that these schools weaken their Christian character when numerous public, private, and Islamic alternatives are available,” the statement stressed.

They cautioned that introducing parallel religious systems, such as separate uniforms, prayer schedules, or worship areas, could weaken the discipline and unity that have long been essential to the success of mission schools.

According to them, such changes could also create unnecessary administrative complications.

The statement added that the Constitution guarantees the rights of religious organisations to manage institutions that reflect their beliefs.

For this reason, pressuring Christian schools to compromise their identity, they argued, would amount to an infringement on religious freedoms.

The groups referenced a 2024 Memorandum of Understanding between the government and mission schools, endorsed by the National Peace Council.

The document acknowledges the historical role of mission schools and outlines guidelines on issues such as fasting, dress codes, and worship practices while ensuring that each school’s foundational character is protected.

Christian leaders reiterated that mission schools remain open to students of all faiths.

However, they stressed the need to protect the values and systems that uphold their standards, describing this stance as essential for safeguarding religious liberty, institutional independence, and educational quality.

The joint statement comes as a Supreme Court case against Wesley Girls SHS progresses.

Read the Facebook details below:

Wesley Girls accused of religious discrimination

Lawyer Shafic Osman alleges that the school restricts Muslim students from praying, fasting, and practising other aspects of their faith.

The Court has directed Wesley Girls to file its response within 14 days and has allowed civil society group Democracy Hub to participate as amicus curiae.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine has dismissed claims of discrimination.

He argues that the Methodist-founded institution retains the right to implement rules aligned with its Christian mission, even when those rules limit certain religious practices.

Attorney General Dominic Ayine has challenged a lawsuit alleging religious discrimination at Wesley Girls’ SHS. Image credit: Dr Dominic Ayine/Methodist Church of Ghana Source: Facebook

Source: UGC

AG defends Wesley Girls against discrimination claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Attorney-General Justice Dominic Ayine has submitted an official response to the lawsuit claiming religious discrimination at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

The suit, filed in December 2024 by lawyer Shafic Osman, challenges the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including accusations that the wearing of the hijab is not permitted.

In his response, the Attorney-General argued that Wesley Girls SHS, established and administered by the Methodist Church of Ghana, is constitutionally entitled to enforce rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrinal values.

Source: YEN.com.gh